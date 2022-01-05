Budget-friendly Galaxy Tab A8 Lite possible key specs and design leaked

Budget-friendly Galaxy Tab A8 Lite possible key specs and design leaked0
*Image: Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite
Recently, Samsung announced the Galaxy Tab A8, a quite capable mid-range tablet. Now, a new leak gives us some information about the Galaxy Tab A8 Lite, which should technically be a stripped-down version of the Tab A8 in order to cut down on the price. MySmartPrice reports the budget-friendly tablet has appeared on Safety Korea and Geekbench, and these listings have revealed some key info on the device.
Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Lite appears in Safety Korea and Geekbench listings
The Safety Korea listing reveals an image of the design of the Galaxy Tab A8 Lite, while the Geekbench results give us important info on the tablet's key specifications.
The tablet is expected to be officially unveiled later this year, and it is expected to be a budget-friendly device. The tablet has appeared with model number SM-T270, and it comes with a single rear camera. On the image, as you can see below, the Tab A8 Lite is seen in a copper brown color with the Samsung logo placed in the center of the device's back.
At the front, the tablet's display has uniform bezels that are relatively thick (but this is understandable for a budget-friendly tablet). The front camera is situated in the top bezel.
However, there are no leaks or information currently on the exact size of the display.
The Galaxy Tab A8 Lite has also been spotted on Geekbench, and the listing there reveals some key specs that will power the budget-friendly device. It has appeared with an Exynos 850 chip, which is built on an 8nm process and should deliver a good performance for simple and non-demanding tasks.
Keep in mind that if this listing is for the A8 Lite, this means it will have a better processor than the recently-released Galaxy Tab A8, which runs on a 12nm-based Unisoc Tiger T618 chip. However, this seems conflicting given the fact the A8 Lite should be, indeed, a Lite version of the Tab A8, so it having a better processor is a rumor that has to be taken with a grain of salt.
Additionally, the alleged Tab A8 Lite scored 179 and 902 in Geekbench’s single-core and multi-core tests. It appears to be running Android 12 out of the box with Samsung's OneUI 4.0.
What more should we expect from the Tab A8 Lite?
There aren't as many leaks or rumors for the budget-friendly tablet as, for example, for flagship devices such as the Galaxy S22 line (which has had almost everything leaked so far). This means it is unclear what other specs the Galaxy Tab A8 Lite will feature.
Its predecessor, the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, comes with an 8.7-inch TFT LCD display panel, and again runs with 3GB of RAM. It has 32GB of internal storage, and a 12-nm built Mediatek Helio P22T chip. The rear camera of the Galaxy Tab A8 Lite's predecessor is an 8MP sensor (again, a single one), and the selfie camera on the device comes with a simple 2MP sensor. It is understandable we can expect a similar configuration for the Galaxy Tab A8.
On the other hand, Samsung's premium Galaxy Tab S-line is also due for an upgrade and rumors suggest the South Korea-based tech giant should unveil the Tab S8 alongside the Galaxy S22, or probably later. If we hear more, we'll keep you updated, so stay tuned!