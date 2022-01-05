Budget-friendly Galaxy Tab A8 Lite possible key specs and design leaked

*Image: Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite







Recently, Samsung announced the Galaxy Tab A8 , a quite capable mid-range tablet. Now, a new leak gives us some information about the Galaxy Tab A8 Lite, which should technically be a stripped-down version of the Tab A8 in order to cut down on the price. MySmartPrice reports the budget-friendly tablet has appeared on Safety Korea and Geekbench, and these listings have revealed some key info on the device.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Lite appears in Safety Korea and Geekbench listings

The tablet is expected to be officially unveiled later this year, and it is expected to be a budget-friendly device. The tablet has appeared with model number SM-T270, and it comes with a single rear camera. On the image, as you can see below, the Tab A8 Lite is seen in a copper brown color with the Samsung logo placed in the center of the device's back.







The Galaxy Tab A8 Lite has also been spotted on Geekbench, and the listing there reveals some key specs that will power the budget-friendly device. It has appeared with an Exynos 850 chip, which is built on an 8nm process and should deliver a good performance for simple and non-demanding tasks.







What more should we expect from the Tab A8 Lite?

