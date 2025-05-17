More details spilled about the affordable version of Samsung Galaxy S25
Information leaked recently about the Galaxy S25 FE's camera suggests that quality will remain unchanged.
Up Next:
The Galaxy S25 FE will most likely end up being an “open book” when it comes to specs sheet and design. Most of Samsung’s phones and tablets leak long before the South Korean giant actually introduces them.
If you’re the type of person who doesn’t like surprises, this is definitely a good thing. On the other hand, these leaks take away from the magic of a launch event. In this day and age, it’s almost impossible to have a “one more thing” moment anymore, at least in the smartphone industry.
Some of the reports in the last week or so have the Galaxy S25 FE’s camera in the spotlight. One upgrade over the previous Fan Edition model is the front camera. As we previously reported, the Galaxy S25 FE is rumored to pack a 12-megapixel selfie snapper, a small improvement over the Galaxy S24 FE’s 10-megapixel front-camera.
Today, we have more information about the Galaxy S25 FE courtesy to the folks over at GalaxyClub. Apparently, the affordable version of Galaxy S25 is expected to feature an 8-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, the same packed inside the Galaxy S24 FE.
But that’s not all! The Galaxy S25 FE is said to borrow one more thing from the Galaxy S24 FE: the 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. Basically, the Galaxy S24 FE and Galaxy S25 FE have the same camera configuration according to the first leaks about Samsung’s upcoming “flagship killer.”
On the bright side, the most recent rumor about the Galaxy S25 FE claims the phone will be equipped with an Exynos 2400 chipset, a slight upgrade over the Galaxy S24 FE’s Exynos 2400e.
Since the caravan of rumors about the Galaxy S25 FE is already on its way, we expect even more information about the phone to emerge in the coming weeks, including details about price and availability.
If you’re the type of person who doesn’t like surprises, this is definitely a good thing. On the other hand, these leaks take away from the magic of a launch event. In this day and age, it’s almost impossible to have a “one more thing” moment anymore, at least in the smartphone industry.
That said, if you’re interested in the Galaxy S25 FE and you’re anxious to learn more about it despite the phone not being even announced yet, it looks like there have been several leaks that shed light on its specs.
Some of the reports in the last week or so have the Galaxy S25 FE’s camera in the spotlight. One upgrade over the previous Fan Edition model is the front camera. As we previously reported, the Galaxy S25 FE is rumored to pack a 12-megapixel selfie snapper, a small improvement over the Galaxy S24 FE’s 10-megapixel front-camera.
However, the main camera will remain the same, at least when it comes to the size of the sensor. The Galaxy S25 FE is tipped to ship with a 50-megapixel main camera, and it’s unlikely that Samsung will actually put something better on the phone.
Samsung Galaxy S25 family | Image credit: PhoneArena
Today, we have more information about the Galaxy S25 FE courtesy to the folks over at GalaxyClub. Apparently, the affordable version of Galaxy S25 is expected to feature an 8-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, the same packed inside the Galaxy S24 FE.
But that’s not all! The Galaxy S25 FE is said to borrow one more thing from the Galaxy S24 FE: the 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. Basically, the Galaxy S24 FE and Galaxy S25 FE have the same camera configuration according to the first leaks about Samsung’s upcoming “flagship killer.”
On the bright side, the most recent rumor about the Galaxy S25 FE claims the phone will be equipped with an Exynos 2400 chipset, a slight upgrade over the Galaxy S24 FE’s Exynos 2400e.
Since the caravan of rumors about the Galaxy S25 FE is already on its way, we expect even more information about the phone to emerge in the coming weeks, including details about price and availability.
Things that are NOT allowed: