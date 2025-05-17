Refurbished iPhone 12 from $196
Pre-order the Galaxy S25 Edge now—score a 512GB free storage upgrade!
Pre-order the Galaxy S25 Edge now—score a 512GB free storage upgrade!

More details spilled about the affordable version of Samsung Galaxy S25

Information leaked recently about the Galaxy S25 FE's camera suggests that quality will remain unchanged.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Galaxy S Series
Samsung Galaxy logo
The Galaxy S25 FE will most likely end up being an “open book” when it comes to specs sheet and design. Most of Samsung’s phones and tablets leak long before the South Korean giant actually introduces them.

If you’re the type of person who doesn’t like surprises, this is definitely a good thing. On the other hand, these leaks take away from the magic of a launch event. In this day and age, it’s almost impossible to have a “one more thing” moment anymore, at least in the smartphone industry.

That said, if you’re interested in the Galaxy S25 FE and you’re anxious to learn more about it despite the phone not being even announced yet, it looks like there have been several leaks that shed light on its specs.

Some of the reports in the last week or so have the Galaxy S25 FE’s camera in the spotlight. One upgrade over the previous Fan Edition model is the front camera. As we previously reported, the Galaxy S25 FE is rumored to pack a 12-megapixel selfie snapper, a small improvement over the Galaxy S24 FE’s 10-megapixel front-camera.

However, the main camera will remain the same, at least when it comes to the size of the sensor. The Galaxy S25 FE is tipped to ship with a 50-megapixel main camera, and it’s unlikely that Samsung will actually put something better on the phone.

Samsung Galaxy S25 family | Image credit: PhoneArena

Today, we have more information about the Galaxy S25 FE courtesy to the folks over at GalaxyClub. Apparently, the affordable version of Galaxy S25 is expected to feature an 8-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, the same packed inside the Galaxy S24 FE.

But that’s not all! The Galaxy S25 FE is said to borrow one more thing from the Galaxy S24 FE: the 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. Basically, the Galaxy S24 FE and Galaxy S25 FE have the same camera configuration according to the first leaks about Samsung’s upcoming “flagship killer.”

On the bright side, the most recent rumor about the Galaxy S25 FE claims the phone will be equipped with an Exynos 2400 chipset, a slight upgrade over the Galaxy S24 FE’s Exynos 2400e.

Since the caravan of rumors about the Galaxy S25 FE is already on its way, we expect even more information about the phone to emerge in the coming weeks, including details about price and availability.
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.
Read the latest from Cosmin Vasile
Loading Comments...

Recommended Stories

T-Mobile is desperately trying to stop its users from leaving with better-than-ever retention offers
T-Mobile is desperately trying to stop its users from leaving with better-than-ever retention offers
T-Mobile has already given phone buyers a reason not to pick any other carrier this year
T-Mobile has already given phone buyers a reason not to pick any other carrier this year
Ex-Verizon customer has a cautionary tale for anyone planning to leave
Ex-Verizon customer has a cautionary tale for anyone planning to leave

Latest News

Fortnite vanished from iPhones again and Epic is blaming Apple
Fortnite vanished from iPhones again and Epic is blaming Apple
I can't get excited about Android 16's cool redesign
I can't get excited about Android 16's cool redesign
Microsoft finally squashed a Windows bug that's been around since last year
Microsoft finally squashed a Windows bug that's been around since last year
iPhone 16e should’ve killed the SE — instead, it inherited its worst flaw
iPhone 16e should’ve killed the SE — instead, it inherited its worst flaw
The supreme Garmin Fenix 8 finally receives its first-ever discount at these retailers
The supreme Garmin Fenix 8 finally receives its first-ever discount at these retailers
This Android tablet is so good everyone should own one
This Android tablet is so good everyone should own one
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless