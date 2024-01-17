Samsung Galaxy S24: what’s in the box?
Samsung's anticipated line of Galaxy S24 is finally official! Now that the Unpacked event is over, we know a lot about these flagship phones and in time, we’ll find out if they join the ranks of the best phones out there.
But what do they come with?
I mean, this is only a natural question to ask at this point. It is a turbulent time to be a smartphone enthusiast: some phones come with everything you’ll need to use them — screen protectors and cases included — while others don’t even come with a charging brick.
And just for the record: the contents remain the same across the entire line-up, so regardless if you’re going for a Galaxy S24, the amped-up Galaxy S24 Plus or the premium Galaxy S24 Ultra, the box’s contents practically stay the same.
Alright, we knew that this was coming: this has been the standard for a while now in the western world of flagship phones, so the lack of a charging brick isn’t anything new.
Techies have moved on to wireless earbuds too, so those not being included in the package also makes sense, given that the gizmos are pretty smart nowadays.
That being said, it’s never a bad idea to add a case! Unfortunately, it’s just not Samsung’s MO. But hey: the Korean giant is offering some fresh new, official Galaxy S24 case designs, so you may want to check those out.
But let’s move on to the more important question:
In short: it does, so you shouldn’t rush out to get an upgrade.
The Galaxy S24 supports charging up to 25W, but the bigger S24 Plus and S24 Ultra models push that up to 45W wired charging, just as it was with the Galaxy S23 series of phones.
That, in turn, means that if you’ve already got a charging brick to match your Galaxy S23’s charging capabilities, then you can rest assured that it will work with your brand new Galaxy S24 series phone too.
While the Galaxy S24 series of phones come with the expected components, Samsung could benefit from stepping up its game. Higher charging speeds means a new adapter, which means another, separate purchase for anyone looking to get a Galaxy S24 phone.
What’s in the box of the Galaxy S24?
- A Galaxy S24 phone (shocker!)
- A USB-C charging and data transfer cable
- A SIM ejection tool
- The obligatory paper inserts
What’s NOT in the box of the Galaxy S24?
- A charging brick
- Headphones
- A protective case
Does the Galaxy S24 work with the Galaxy S23’s charging brick?
If you’re rocking an older charging brick though — while it may still safely charge a Galaxy S24 phone — it probably won’t allow it to reach its maximum charging speed, nor will it enable the phone to use any of its fast charging features, so you may want to consider an upgrade.
