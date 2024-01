Samsung Galaxy S24: is it waterproof?

Preorder Galaxy S24 Ultra at up to $970 off with a trade-in The mightiest of all, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is now up for preorder at the official store. The smartphone with next-gen AI capabilities can now be yours at up to $750 off with an enhanced trade-in credit. You also get a free storage upgrade on Samsung, plus an extra $50 Exclusive Samsung credit by following our link. As if that's not enough, there's a gift – up to $100 Samsung Credit alongside your preorder. $870 off (61%) Trade-in Gift $549 99 $1419 99 Pre-order at Samsung Preorder Galaxy S24+ at up to $670 off with a trade-in The middle member of the Galaxy S24 family is now available for preorder at Samsung.com. Acting right away helps you save up to $650 as a trade-in credit, and you also get an exclusive $50 Samsung credit by following our link. On Samsung, you receive a free storage upgrade. The merchant offers up to $75 Samsung Credit to sweeten the pot even further. Extra savings for students are available. $670 off (60%) Trade-in Gift $449 99 $1119 99 Pre-order at Samsung Preorder Galaxy S24 at up to $600 off with a trade-in Looking for a vanilla Galaxy S24? You can now preorder one directly from Samsung.com to unlock huge savings! The smartphone can be yours at up to $550 off via an enhanced trade-in credit, and following this link gives you an extra $50 Exclusive Samsung credit. The vanilla model also arrives with a $25 Samsung Credit, and you unlock an extra 5% off its price tag via a student discount. As if that's not enough, the retailer gives you a free storage upgrade. $610 off (71%) Trade-in Gift $249 99 $859 99 Pre-order at Samsung

Is the Galaxy S24 waterproof?

galaxy S24

Is the Galaxy S24 water-resistant?

yes

What does IP68 mean for the Galaxy S24?

Galaxy S24

Being completely submerged in clean water for a set duration of time

Being completely impenetrable by dust for the duration of of 8 hours

Galaxy S24

What do I do if I drop my S24 phone in the sea or pool?

Get your Galaxy S24 phone out of the water as soon as possible If you can, shut it off Rinse it carefully with clean water Set it out to dry Turn it back on only after it has been completely dried off





Galaxy S24

Galaxy S24

Galaxy S24

The first heavy-hitters, competing for the best phones of 2024, have just entered the ring and of course: we’re talking about the Galaxy S24 series! Samsung’s latest line-up of flagship phones just got revealed via an Unpacked event and we’re sure that you’ve got a lot of questions about them.And some of them are bound to be related to durability, right? After all, if you’re going to be spending your hard earned money on Samsung’s latest Galaxy phones, then you’ve got to be sure that they can serve you diligently as a dedicated daily driver. And yes, that includes the clumsy ones among you too.Theseries of smartphones have received an IP68 rating. This means that Samsung’s latest phones are certified with the best possible, reasonable score in terms of how dustproof and water-resistant they are.Also, this is your kind reminder that “waterproof” tech isn’t really possible in our day and age. The term has been banned for use as a descriptor regarding electronics and as such, the right question here would be:And the answer is:, yes it is! And dustproof too.This rating means that the latest phones from theseries are capable of withstanding:So in short, thehas gotten the best possible combo, which is about on par with any other flagship-grade smartphone from the past five years or so. But there is one key takeaway here that you must remember:The process for testing how water-resistant a phone is utilizes clean water only. This is because other types of water may contain any number of chemicals, which can be deadly to all manner of tech.If you were fast enough, yourphone should be just fine. Oh, and for the record: mineral water is not clean water either!Theseries of phones feature some proper protection against water and dust. While the IP68 rating doesn’t make the phones impervious to water, it does prove that they are practically impervious to dust and capable of resisting water to a reasonable degree.So, are you going to get yourself aphone? Then you should know: pre-orders are already live and they will be on until the end of January, 2024.