Samsung Galaxy S24: is it waterproof?
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The first heavy-hitters, competing for the best phones of 2024, have just entered the ring and of course: we’re talking about the Galaxy S24 series! Samsung’s latest line-up of flagship phones just got revealed via an Unpacked event and we’re sure that you’ve got a lot of questions about them.
And some of them are bound to be related to durability, right? After all, if you’re going to be spending your hard earned money on Samsung’s latest Galaxy phones, then you’ve got to be sure that they can serve you diligently as a dedicated daily driver. And yes, that includes the clumsy ones among you too.
The galaxy S24 series of smartphones have received an IP68 rating. This means that Samsung’s latest phones are certified with the best possible, reasonable score in terms of how dustproof and water-resistant they are.
Also, this is your kind reminder that “waterproof” tech isn’t really possible in our day and age. The term has been banned for use as a descriptor regarding electronics and as such, the right question here would be:
This rating means that the latest phones from the Galaxy S24 series are capable of withstanding:
So in short, the Galaxy S24 has gotten the best possible combo, which is about on par with any other flagship-grade smartphone from the past five years or so. But there is one key takeaway here that you must remember:
The process for testing how water-resistant a phone is utilizes clean water only. This is because other types of water may contain any number of chemicals, which can be deadly to all manner of tech.
If you were fast enough, your Galaxy S24 phone should be just fine. Oh, and for the record: mineral water is not clean water either!
So, are you going to get yourself a Galaxy S24 phone? Then you should know: pre-orders are already live and they will be on until the end of January, 2024.
Is the Galaxy S24 waterproof?
Is the Galaxy S24 water-resistant? And the answer is: yes, yes it is! And dustproof too.
What does IP68 mean for the Galaxy S24?
- Being completely submerged in clean water for a set duration of time
- Being completely impenetrable by dust for the duration of of 8 hours
What do I do if I drop my S24 phone in the sea or pool?
- Get your Galaxy S24 phone out of the water as soon as possible
- If you can, shut it off
- Rinse it carefully with clean water
- Set it out to dry
- Turn it back on only after it has been completely dried off
The Galaxy S24 series of phones feature some proper protection against water and dust. While the IP68 rating doesn’t make the phones impervious to water, it does prove that they are practically impervious to dust and capable of resisting water to a reasonable degree.
