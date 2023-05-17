Samsung Galaxy S23 update adds the ability to transfer video calls to tablets
Samsung is rumored to prepare a pretty consistent update for its Galaxy S23 series, but in some regions that phone maker has already started to deliver an additional update that brings a new feature alongside a rather old security patch.
Although the availability of the update is quite limited at the moment, it’s safe to assume that the new feature will make it to other regions in the not-so-distant future. That being said, reliable tipster Ice Universe published the changelog for the latest Galaxy S23 update mentioning that it brings the ability to transfer video calls to tablets.
The update weighs in at 360MB and includes the February 2023 security patch, but what’s really important is the new feature that will allow Galaxy S23 users to switch to tablet’s screen during a video call.
At the moment, the update is only rolling out in China, but Samsung would be foolish not to bring this to other countries too. As a matter fact, there’s a high chance that this will be delivered with the highly anticipated June 2023 update, which is supposed to include many camera improvements.
China S23 series updates WD3, adding the function of transferring video calls to tablet computer, In addition, no change. The real big update will wait until June, as I said before.
Of course, both devices, the phone and the tablet, must be connected to the same Wi-Fi network in order for this to work. One thing that remains to be clarified by Samsung is whether or not we’ll be able to transfer video calls from VoIP apps to the tablet, or the feature will be limited to native video calls.
