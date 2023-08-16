Samsung Galaxy S23 gets better zoom via Camera Assistant update
The Galaxy S23 family received a ton of software improvements since its market release, and while the flow of updates slowed down a bit, Samsung’s Galaxy S23 flagships continue to get updates that add new features or enhance existing ones.
The most recent update for Galaxy S23 devices is aimed at photography lovers. Granted, the latest improvements are coming via a Camera Assistant update, it’s the Galaxy S23 users that benefit from these, so it doesn’t really matter.
If you own a Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, or Galaxy S23 Ultra, you’ll find a new 2x zoom toggle in the stock Camera app. Make sure that you enable the Optical Quality Crop Zoom feature in the Camera Assistant app first though. Another requirement to benefit from the new camera features is to have the August 2023 security patch installed on your Galaxy S23 series phone.
Spotted by SamMobile, the latest update for the Camera Assistant app introduces a new zoom option that makes the Galaxy S23 an even better camera phone. As per the official changelog, the new version of Camera Assistant gives users access to the optimized 2x zoom option in the Photo mode.
The optimized 2x zoom option is supposed to offer the same quality as a native optical zoom lens. It’s a pretty different camera feature than the already available 30x or 100x zoom options available on the SamsungGalaxy S23/S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra, respectively, which aren’t optimized.
