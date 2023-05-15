Discover Samsung May 15th!

Get this spectacular new Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra deal while you can

Considering that it's quite possibly thebest Android phone in the world right now, the Galaxy S23 Ultra has sure been discounted a lot in just the three months it's been around both by its own manufacturer and third-party retailers like Amazon and Best Buy and both with and without strings attached.

The latest in a surprisingly long line of recent Samsung.com deals looks extremely similar to its predecessors at first glance, allowing S23 Ultra buyers to get a higher storage variant at the exact same price as a lower one both with and without an eligible device trade-in.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.8-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 3088 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, 200 + 10 + 10 + 12MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, Sky Blue Colors, Instant $180 Discount + Up to $750 Enhanced Trade-in Credit
$930 off (67%)
$449 99
$1379 99
Buy at Samsung

We're talking about a 512GB configuration this time around instead of a 1TB model, making the hot new offer a little more widely accessible than Samsung's last-minute Mother's Day promotion last week while disappointing the most hardcore of digital hoarders out there.

How much will a 512 gig Galaxy S23 Ultra cost you? That obviously depends on what kind of phone you're looking to ditch, with enhanced trade-in credits going all the way up to 750 bucks and the handset's no-trade-in price dropping from $1,379.99 to $1,199.99... in a single, specific, and exclusive Sky Blue color.

Because today happens to be the first day of yet another spectacular (-sounding) Discover Samsung event, the world's top smartphone vendor is also advertising an extra $50 credit as a limited-time deal sweetener, but this doesn't actually appear to be available at the time of publication.

Without that additional credit, the 6.8-inch Galaxy S23 Ultra powerhouse can be yours for as little as $449.99 with 512 gigs of internal storage space, but if you wait, you might be able to knock that price further down to $399.99... with the right trade-in. 

We'll be sure to keep an eye on Samsung's official US website and update this piece whenever that happens... if it ends up happening.

