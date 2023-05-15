Get this spectacular new Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra deal while you can
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Considering that it's quite possibly thebest Android phone in the world right now, the Galaxy S23 Ultra has sure been discounted a lot in just the three months it's been around both by its own manufacturer and third-party retailers like Amazon and Best Buy and both with and without strings attached.
The latest in a surprisingly long line of recent Samsung.com deals looks extremely similar to its predecessors at first glance, allowing S23 Ultra buyers to get a higher storage variant at the exact same price as a lower one both with and without an eligible device trade-in.
We're talking about a 512GB configuration this time around instead of a 1TB model, making the hot new offer a little more widely accessible than Samsung's last-minute Mother's Day promotion last week while disappointing the most hardcore of digital hoarders out there.
How much will a 512 gig Galaxy S23 Ultra cost you? That obviously depends on what kind of phone you're looking to ditch, with enhanced trade-in credits going all the way up to 750 bucks and the handset's no-trade-in price dropping from $1,379.99 to $1,199.99... in a single, specific, and exclusive Sky Blue color.
Because today happens to be the first day of yet another spectacular (-sounding) Discover Samsung event, the world's top smartphone vendor is also advertising an extra $50 credit as a limited-time deal sweetener, but this doesn't actually appear to be available at the time of publication.
Without that additional credit, the 6.8-inch Galaxy S23 Ultra powerhouse can be yours for as little as $449.99 with 512 gigs of internal storage space, but if you wait, you might be able to knock that price further down to $399.99... with the right trade-in.
We'll be sure to keep an eye on Samsung's official US website and update this piece whenever that happens... if it ends up happening.
