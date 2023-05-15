Get this spectacular new Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra deal while you can

the





The latest in a surprisingly long line of recent Samsung.com deals looks extremely similar to its predecessors at first glance, allowing S23 Ultra buyers to get a higher storage variant at the exact same price as a lower one both with and without an eligible device trade-in.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.8-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 3088 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, 200 + 10 + 10 + 12MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, Sky Blue Colors, Instant $180 Discount + Up to $750 Enhanced Trade-in Credit $930 off (67%) $449 99 $1379 99 Buy at Samsung





We're talking about a 512GB configuration this time around instead of a 1TB model , making the hot new offer a little more widely accessible than Samsung 's last-minute Mother's Day promotion last week while disappointing the most hardcore of digital hoarders out there.





How much will a 512 gig Galaxy S23 Ultra cost you? That obviously depends on what kind of phone you're looking to ditch, with enhanced trade-in credits going all the way up to 750 bucks and the handset's no-trade-in price dropping from $1,379.99 to $1,199.99... in a single, specific, and exclusive Sky Blue color.





Because today happens to be the first day of yet another spectacular (-sounding) Discover Samsung event , the world's top smartphone vendor is also advertising an extra $50 credit as a limited-time deal sweetener, but this doesn't actually appear to be available at the time of publication.





Without that additional credit, the 6.8-inch Galaxy S23 Ultra powerhouse can be yours for as little as $449.99 with 512 gigs of internal storage space, but if you wait, you might be able to knock that price further down to $399.99... with the right trade-in.





We'll be sure to keep an eye on Samsung's official US website and update this piece whenever that happens... if it ends up happening.