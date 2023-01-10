Samsung Galaxy S23 preorder reservations are live, score an S23 Ultra deal now!
3
Samsung has now opened its Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra preorder reservations with $50-$100 Samsung Store credit discount to be had for those who pull the buying trigger first, which are stackable with all the Galaxy S23 deals and preorder bonuses that will be available when the phones are announced in February. You can reserve your Galaxy S23 Ultra, S23+, or S23 handset right here and be one of the first to receive the best Samsung phones for the year when they land!
The preorder reservation discount is on top of all other bonuses like the free Galaxy Buds Pro 2 or cases, the best trade-in offers in the industry, or exclusive colors and storage amounts you wouldn't be able to grab anywhere else but via Samsung, and that includes buying your Verizon, T-Mobile, or AT&T Galaxy S23 models from it, too.
Samsung is quick to point out all the benefits you would get by reserving now and getting an S23 phone directly from it:
- Guaranteed trade-in credit when purchasing several Galaxy phones, including trade-in credit for phones with cracked screens and the highest trade-in value for Galaxy devices.
- Samsung Offer program, which includes additional savings for eligible Students, Military, First Responders and corporate partner employees.
- 0% APR Financing with no down payment, and pay in 4 installments with Affirm
- Samsung Care+ Extended coverage including:
- Device protection for drops, spills, and mechanical breakdown
- Same-day cracked screen repairs at 700+ Samsung authorized locations
- Replacements as soon as next business day
- Samsung expert support available 24/7 for new device setup, transferring content, and connecting with other devices
Samsung Galaxy S23 series pricing to expect
|Galaxy S23 series model
|Price (base storage)
|Galaxy S23 Ultra
|$1199 (exp.)
|Galaxy S23+
|$999 (exp.)
|Galaxy S23
|$799 (exp.)
The leaked Galaxy S23 line prices in Korea that translate to $1250 for the S23 Ultra when the exchange rate is taken into account, indicate that the Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra prices will likely remain unchanged in the US. Usually, the price tags in Samsung's home turf are slightly higher in dollar equivalency than they end up being when the phones land stateside, plus there were reports in Korean media that locally the phones will cost slightly more due to component inflation.
For the S22 Ultra, Samsung tucked the S Pen in the phone's body, and put on a better screen, but still charged the same, so we keep our hopes high for a $799 Galaxy S23 starting price, $999 tag for the Galaxy S23+, and the sweet $1199 Galaxy S23 Ultra price spot for the base storage versions. This is actually a sweet deal, given that the 128GB models may only be limited to a very few countries, and most of the world, the US included, is likely to get 256GB starting storage for the price of last year's 128-giggers.
The Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Galaxy S23 Plus vs Galaxy S23 specs to expect
A Samsung-exclusive overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 would power all three phones, so let's preview all rumored Galaxy S23 series specs to make it easier for you to pull the preorder reservation trigger on an S23, S23+, or the Ultra.
|Galaxy S23 Ultra
|Galaxy S23 Plus
|Galaxy S23
|Display
|6.8-inch, 3080 x 1440 pixels, 500ppi, 1-120Hz Dynamic AMOLED, Gorilla Glass Victus 2
|6.6-inch, 2340 X 1080 pixels, 390ppi, 48-120Hz Dynamic AMOLED, Gorilla Glass Victus 2
|6.1-inch, 2340 x 1080 pixels, 422ppi, 48-120Hz Dynamic AMOLED, Gorilla Glass Victus 2
|Dimensions
|163.4×78.1×8.9 mm, 233g. weight
|157.4 x 75.8 x 7.6mm
|146 x 70.6 x 7.6mm
|Main camera
|Custom 200MP ISOCELL HPX sensor, OIS, Dual PDAF
|50MP, F1.8 aperture, 23mm, 1/1.56" sensor size, OIS, PDAF
|50MP, F1.8 aperture, 23mm, 1/1.56" sensor size, OIS, PDAF
|Telephoto camera
|10MP, 3.0X optical zoom, F2.4 aperture, 69mm, 1/3.52" sensor size
|10MP, 3.0X optical zoom, F2.4 aperture, 69mm, 1/3.94" sensor size
|10MP, 3.0X optical zoom, F2.4 aperture, 69mm, 1/3.94" sensor size
|Telephoto camera #2
|10MP, 10.0X optical zoom, F4.9 aperture, 230mm, 1/3.52" sensor size
|-
|-
|Ultra-wide camera
|12MP, F2.2 aperture, 13mm, 1/2.55" sensor size
|12MP, F2.2 aperture, 13mm, 1/2.55" sensor size
|12MP, F2.2 aperture, 13mm, 1/2.55" sensor size
|Selfie-camera
|12MP
|10MP
|10MP
|Hardware
|Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, 8GB RAM + 256GB, 12GB RAM + 512GB, 12GB RAM + 1TB
|Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, 8GB RAM + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, 8GB + 512GB storage
|Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, 8GB RAM + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB storage, 8GB + 512GB storage
|Battery
|5,000mAh, 45W wired, 15W wireless charging
|4,700mAh, 45W wired, 15W wireless charging
|3,900mAh, 25 wired, 15W wireless charging
As you can see from the S23 series specs listed here, Samsung will upgrade its 2023 flagship line crop with the fastest processor and 5G modem available for Android phones, whose benchmarks put it on even keel with Apple's A-series chipsets even.
Moreover, despite their larger batteries and more base storage, the Galaxy S23 and S23+ should launch at the same prices, too, as the LTPS display technology is expected to stay, just with wider refresh rate range.
Samsung, however, has pulled out all the stops for the Galaxy S23 Ultra, and not only with the new 200MP camera, increasing the specs gap over its siblings even further to an extent that it forecasts the most sales will go to its best 2023 phone now, and with a good reason. The S23 preorder reservation bonus you can get here will certainly help offset the price difference, too.
