Samsung Galaxy S23 preorder reservations are live, score an S23 Ultra deal now!

The preorder reservation discount is on top of all other bonuses like the free Galaxy Buds Pro 2 or cases, the best trade-in offers in the industry, or exclusive colors and storage amounts you wouldn't be able to grab anywhere else but via Samsung, and that includes buying your Verizon, T-Mobile, or AT&T Galaxy S23 models from it, too.





Samsung is quick to point out all the benefits you would get by reserving now and getting an S23 phone directly from it:





Guaranteed trade-in credit when purchasing several Galaxy phones, including trade-in credit for phones with cracked screens and the highest trade-in value for Galaxy devices.

Samsung Offer program, which includes additional savings for eligible Students, Military, First Responders and corporate partner employees.

0% APR Financing with no down payment, and pay in 4 installments with Affirm

Samsung Care+ Extended coverage including:

Device protection for drops, spills, and mechanical breakdown

Same-day cracked screen repairs at 700+ Samsung authorized locations

Replacements as soon as next business day

Samsung expert support available 24/7 for new device setup, transferring content, and connecting with other devices



Samsung Galaxy S23 series pricing to expect













The leaked Galaxy S23 line prices in Korea that translate to $1250 for the S23 Ultra when the exchange rate is taken into account, indicate that the Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra prices will likely remain unchanged in the US. Usually, the price tags in Samsung's home turf are slightly higher in dollar equivalency than they end up being when the phones land stateside, plus there were reports in Korean media that locally the phones will cost slightly more due to component inflation.





For the S22 Ultra, Samsung tucked the S Pen in the phone's body, and put on a better screen, but still charged the same, so we keep our hopes high for a $799 Galaxy S23 starting price, $999 tag for the Galaxy S23+, and the sweet $1199 Galaxy S23 Ultra price spot for the base storage versions. This is actually a sweet deal, given that the 128GB models may only be limited to a very few countries, and most of the world, the US included, is likely to get 256GB starting storage for the price of last year's 128-giggers.



