Your $200 Galaxy S23+ Black Friday discount is already here and waiting to be served

Is the 6.8-inch Galaxy S23 Ultra still just a tad rich for your blood (or perhaps a smidge too large) even after its monumental $300 Black Friday discount? Then why not get the slightly smaller (and slightly humbler) 6.6-inch Galaxy S23+ instead at a very cool $200 markdown of its own (well) ahead of Thanksgiving?

Yes, Samsung's somewhat awkward middle Galaxy S23 family child is also considerably more affordable than usual, both in an entry-level 256GB storage configuration normally priced at $999.99 and a more digital hoarder-friendly 512 gig variant that typically costs $1,119.99.

The $200 discount available across the board right now at both Amazon and Best Buy is not totally unprecedented, mind you, but because the latter retailer is explicitly advertising it as a Black Friday 2023 thing, we're left assuming it will not be improved later this month.

If that's the case, you might as well get a nice head start on your holiday shopping, beat the rush, and have plenty of time to wrap your presents and write your heartfelt cards to all your close friends and family members.

Of course, the Galaxy S23 Plus is so good that we'll definitely not blame you if you decide to keep it for yourself and thus bring some early holiday cheer into your own life. 

After all, why wouldn't you deserve to be spoiled with arguably one of the best Android phones in the world today as far as everything from display performance to photography skills, overall raw power, battery life, and especially software support is considered? Oh, and if you hurry, you also have the chance to choose from a number of different paint jobs ranging from black to lavender and green.
