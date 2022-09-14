 Leaked Samsung Galaxy S23+ battery hints at the same release timeframe - PhoneArena
Leaked Samsung Galaxy S23+ battery hints at the same release timeframe

Samsung
1
Leaked Samsung Galaxy S23+ battery hints at the same release timeframe
The Samsung Galaxy S23 series seems to be already in the oven as its design and specs are seemingly finalized. Save for the Galaxy S23 Ultra, the members of Samsung's 2023 S-line tribe aren't expected to stray away from the tried and true design of their predecessors, but they will all be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor that is yet to be announced in November.

The Ultra, on the other hand, is expected to sport a 200MP camera and a slightly altered design, so that will be the one to watch come the launch period. As far as the Galaxy S23 exact release date is concerned, we'd wager to guess that the phones will be released on February 24, 2023 if Samsung's previous launches are any indication. 

Samsung pulled the S21 and S22 release schedule forward so that they launch shortly before the Mobile World Congress which starts on a Monday in late February. The MWC expo is scheduled for Mon, Feb 27, 2023 – Thu, Mar 2, 2023, so the Galaxy S23 series should launch the Friday before it, on February 24, 2023.

If Samsung keeps the Galaxy S23 announcement schedule intact, the Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra event and preorders start would fall on February 8, 2024. Pouring more water in that particular rumor mill is the fact that the Samsung Galaxy S23+ battery has leaked out, and, as Android Headlines rightfully deduces, its certification date hints at a February Galaxy S23 release date, too.

Galaxy S23 Plus battery


Just like last year's Galaxy S22+ battery certification by the Safety Korea regulatory body, now the battery of the S23+ has appeared there in the same month of September. That may be a telltale sign that, in 2023, Samsung will follow a similar February launch schedule for its S-line phones as this year.

As for the exact Galaxy S23+ battery capacity, the Safety Korea database remains mum, but SamMobile unearthed the model number to be EB-BS916ABY, indicating that it is meant for the SM-S916 phone of Samsung (the Galaxy S23 Ultra model number is SM-S918). The image is rather small, so we can't read the S23+ battery capacity with certainty, but it seems to be the same 4,500 mAh unit as in its predecessor the S22+


The unit is made by China's Amperex Technology Limited (ATL), one of the largest battery makers with which Samsung recently began to diversify its Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 pack suppliers in order to lower their production costs and pass those savings onto the consumer.



