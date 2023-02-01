Samsung's Galaxy S23 phones are already up to a whopping $780 off at Best Buy

Pre-orders will get you free storage upgrade, gift card, and trade-in credit





All the models are powered by a custom version of the premium Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. Their displays feature the Gorilla Glass Victus for better protection against accidental drops on hard surfaces. They also get a new 12MP front-facing camera.





The standard and the Plus models come with a triple camera array with a 50MP main shooter, 12MP ultrawide snapper, and a 10MP telephoto unit.





The Galaxy S23 sports a 6.1 inches OLED panel and has a bigger 3,900mAh battery than its predecessor. The base Galaxy S23 model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage costs $799 but Best Buy is currently offering double the storage for the same price, so you can essentially save $60 by ordering it right now.





Samsung Galaxy S23 256GB 6.1 inches 120Hz OLED screen | Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy | 12MP front facing camera | 50MP+12MP+10MP 3x rear cameras | 3,900mAh battery $60 off (7%) $799 99 $859 99 Buy at BestBuy Galaxy S23 Plus 512GB 6.6 inches 120Hz OLED screen | Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy | 12MP front-facing camera | 50MP+12MP+10MP 3x rear cameras | 4,700mAh battery $120 off (11%) $999 99 $1119 99 Buy at BestBuy





The Galaxy S23 Plus has a bigger 6.6 inches display and a 4,700mAh battery and Samsung has doubled the starting storage, meaning you get 256GB instead of 128GB for the same price of $999.99. To match the Korean giant's generosity, Best Buy is offering a free storage upgrade, meaning you can nab the highest-end 512GB model for $999.99 instead of $1,119.99, which translates to a saving of $120.





Galaxy S23 Ultra 512GB 6.8 inches 120Hz OLED screen | Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy | S Pen | 12MP front-facing camera | 200MP + 12MP + 10MP 3x + 10MP 10x rear cameras | 5,000mAh battery $180 off (13%) $1199 99 $1379 99 Buy at BestBuy





And lastly, we have got the big daddy of the range, the Galaxy S23 Ultra, which has retired the 108MP sensor in favor of an even more impressive 200MP sensor that can take highly detailed shots. The main camera also features better optical image stabilization for countering shakes. It's accompanied by a 12MP ultra-wide unit, and two 10MP telephoto cameras with 3x and 10x optical zoom.





Other features include a huge 6.8 inches OLED screen with flatter edges than the last-gen model, a 5,000mAh battery, and a built in S Pen stylus.





This model also offers twice the storage for the same price and if you get it through Best Buy during the pre-order period, you get thrice the storage as the S22 Ultra for the same price. That means that the 512GB Galaxy S23 Ultra will cost you $1,199.99 instead of $1,379.99 after a hefty discount of $180.





Whichever model you buy, Best Buy will also throw in a gift card worth up to $100 and total savings can climb as high as $780 if you agree to trade an old, used phone in. Pre-orders are open now and the phones will begin shipping on February 17.