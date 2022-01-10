Samsung Galaxy S22 series deals and preorder bonuses: what to expect

Samsung Galaxy S22 series deals and preorder bonuses: what to expect0
Reflecting its built-in S Pen stylus silo and the doubling of its base storage, Samsung's 2022 flagship may be released for $1299.99 instead of the $1199.99 that the S21 Ultra currently commands before Samsung's generous trade-in offers or frequent discount campaigns. Speaking of, here's what to expect in terms of S22 series deals, discounts, free gifts and preorder bonuses next month when the trio of phones is likely to land.
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra deals
Best S22 Ultra deals to expect at Samsung
- $600 for a Note 20 Ultra trade-in or $360 for a Note 20 Ultra with a broken screen
- Up to $200 in Samsung store credit
- Free S22 Ultra case
- Free Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 or SmartTag Bluetooth tracker
- Discount bundles with the Watch 4 or Watch 4 Classic
Samsung is usually the one to give the best trade-in and installment payment deals on its own phones, as well as the most generous preorder bonuses or bundle prices. Last year, it also sweetened the pot by offering unique S21 Ultra colors like brown or blue that could only be had if you buy directly from Samsung and this year's rumors about new exclusive S22 Ultra colors may be reflecting exactly that enticement.
Samsung usually gives its latest gadget releases as preorder bonus, and its last accessory launch were the Galaxy Buds 2, so we wouldn't be surprised if those are announced as a free gift with an S22 Ultra purchase during the preorder period, too, or added to bundle deals with the Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic.
Best Buy and Amazon Galaxy S22 Ultra deals
- $200 off the Galaxy S21 Ultra at Amazon plus Samsung's free preorder gift
- $50 instant savings from Best Buy with activation, trade-in deals, and Samsung's free preorder gift
Amazon and Best Buy usually take part in the Galaxy preorder fun by bundling the same free gifts that Samsung doles out, but eschew the Samsung store credit, and have less generous trade-in offers. Amazon somewhat compensates for the lack of trade-ins by straight out discounting new Samsung phones by $200, so we'd expect the same to happen with the Galaxy S22 Ultra on Amazon in the preorder period. Best Buy traditionally sweetens the pot by offering trade-in deals for the S22 Ultra very close to Samsung's own, along with the same free preorder gift, and adding up to a $150 instant activation discount.
Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile Galaxy S22 Ultra deals
- Buy one S22 Ultra, get another at $1000 off at Verizon.
- Trade in any phone on AT&T, even a cracked screen one, and get $800 off the Galaxy S22 Ultra.
- Up to $800 off the S21 series with trade-in on T-Mobile.
Verizon had the best carrier deal on the S21 series, offering a BOGO on the Plus model and up to $1000 off the Ultra with a 5G plan subscription, and the S22 Ultra may enjoy the same privileges. AT&T and T-Mobile, on the other hand, went with a more modest, $800 discount with a plan subscription that would only get you the smallest member of the S22 trio for free, and you'd have to add $300-$400 to buy the S22 Ultra from them in that case.
The carriers did offer the same free preorder gift that Samsung gave, though. Here's a full preview on what S22 Ultra deals you can expect on Samsung, Amazon, and the carriers, based on the last bout of Ultra discounts.
Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus deals
Best Galaxy S22 and S22+ deals to expect at Samsung
- $100 instant rebate from Samsung and $100/$200 Samsung Store Credit with Galaxy S22/S22+ purchase.
- Up to $700 off with trade-in for phones like the Galaxy S20 at Samsung.
- Up to $40 off for Education, First Responders, Government, Workplace and Military discounts at Samsung.
Unlike what it does for the Ultra, Samsung issues much less store credit or instant discounts for its lesser siblings, so you can expect about $100 in credit for the S22, and up to $150 in discounts for the Galaxy S22+. They do ship with the same preorder gifts and bonuses as the Ultra models, though, so a free set of Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 or a SmartTag Bluetooth tracker is not out of the question when the S22 series preorders start.
Best Buy and Amazon Galaxy S22 and S22+ deals to expect
- $100/$200 off the Galaxy S22/S22+ at Amazon plus Samsung's free preorder gift
- $50 instant savings from Best Buy with activation, as well as trade-in deals, and Samsung's free preorder gift
Besides the same free preorder set that Samsung bundles with its new phones, Amazon and Best Buy may take instant discounts on the S22 and S22+, just like in previous years. Amazon S22 deals are the ones to watch, in particular, as it usually gives the same $200 instant S22+ discount that it gives for the Ultra model, ond would take $100 off the already affordable S22. Best Buy's paltry $50 discount with activation is usually accompanied by generous trade-in deals and gifts, too, so that's another source of S22 deals to keep an eye on when time comes.
T-Mobile, Verizon, and AT&T carrier deals on the Galaxy S22 and S22+ to look forward to
- BOGO Galaxy S22+ deal at Verizon
- Up to $800 off the S22 series with a basic or damaged phone trade-in on AT&T
- Up to $800 off the S22 series with trade-in on T-Mobile
Last year, Verizon ran a generous buy one get another free campaign for the middle child in the family, so a free Galaxy S22+ on Verizon is not out of the question this spring as well. This Verizon deal typically runs even beyond the preorder period, as it is predicated on signing up for one of its unlimited 5G plans, just the free Samsung gifts with an S22 series purchase will expire after the preorders are done.
AT&T and T-Mobile dished out way more modest $800 trade discounts that will only get you the Galaxy S22 for free with a new unlimited 5G plan line. AT&T and Verizon, however, compensate with very generous trade-in offers on basic phones or ones with cracked screens you can swap for Samsung's newest 2022 flagships.