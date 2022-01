Samsung Galaxy S22 series deals and preorder bonuses: what to expect

Reflecting its built-in S Pen stylus silo and the doubling of its base storage, Samsung's 2022 flagship may be released for $1299.99 instead of the $1199.99 that the S21 Ultra currently commands before Samsung's generous trade-in offers or frequent discount campaigns. Speaking of, here's what to expect in terms of S22 series deals, discounts, free gifts and preorder bonuses next month when the trio of phones is likely to land.





Best Galaxy S22 and S22+ deals to expect at Samsung





$100 instant rebate from Samsung and $100/$200 Samsung Store Credit with Galaxy S22/S22+ purchase.

Up to $700 off with trade-in for phones like the Galaxy S20 at Samsung.

Up to $40 off for Education, First Responders, Government, Workplace and Military discounts at Samsung.





Unlike what it does for the Ultra, Samsung issues much less store credit or instant discounts for its lesser siblings, so you can expect about $100 in credit for the S22, and up to $150 in discounts for the Galaxy S22+. They do ship with the same preorder gifts and bonuses as the Ultra models, though, so a free set of Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 or a SmartTag Bluetooth tracker is not out of the question when the S22 series preorders start.





Best Buy and Amazon Galaxy S22 and S22+ deals to expect

$100/$200 off the Galaxy S22/S22+ at Amazon plus Samsung's free preorder gift

$50 instant savings from Best Buy with activation, as well as trade-in deals, and Samsung's free preorder gift

Besides the same free preorder set that Samsung bundles with its new phones, Amazon and Best Buy may take instant discounts on the S22 and S22+, just like in previous years. Amazon S22 deals are the ones to watch, in particular, as it usually gives the same $200 instant S22+ discount that it gives for the Ultra model, ond would take $100 off the already affordable S22. Best Buy's paltry $50 discount with activation is usually accompanied by generous trade-in deals and gifts, too, so that's another source of S22 deals to keep an eye on when time comes.

T-Mobile, Verizon, and AT&T carrier deals on the Galaxy S22 and S22+ to look forward to





BOGO Galaxy S22+ deal at Verizon

Up to $800 off the S22 series with a basic or damaged phone trade-in on AT&T

Up to $800 off the S22 series with trade-in on T-Mobile





Last year, Verizon ran a generous buy one get another free campaign for the middle child in the family, so a free Galaxy S22+ on Verizon is not out of the question this spring as well. This Verizon deal typically runs even beyond the preorder period, as it is predicated on signing up for one of its unlimited 5G plans, just the free Samsung gifts with an S22 series purchase will expire after the preorders are done.





AT&T and T-Mobile dished out way more modest $800 trade discounts that will only get you the Galaxy S22 for free with a new unlimited 5G plan line. AT&T and Verizon, however, compensate with very generous trade-in offers on basic phones or ones with cracked screens you can swap for Samsung's newest 2022 flagships.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 , S22+, and S22 Ultra trio announcement event is fast approaching, and their prices at launch are expected to be slightly higher than what Samsung asked for the predecessors, at least such are the rumors about the Galaxy S22 Ultra pricing