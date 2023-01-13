Galaxy S22 Ultra is undeniably good value at marked down price

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra offers the ultimate Android experience but it's quite pricey. Amazon, Best Buy, and Samsung all have the phone on sale at the moment, giving you a chance to save as much as $480.





The Galaxy S22 Ultra is the phone for those who want a full-blown smartphone experience and don't want to compromise on any feature. It sports a large 6.8 inches screen with a high refresh rate of 120Hz for smooth scrolling. The phone has a sleek design and also feels sturdy and durable.





The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip and offers zippy performance. Gameplay is also lag-free.





The S22 Ultra is also one of the best camera phones around, offering a quad camera array with a 108MP main camera and two telephoto units for unparalleled zoom performance. It captures well-defined photos with rich colors and low-light photos also come out great and without flares. The hardware is assisted by computational photography tricks and Samsung also routinely rolls out updates to enhance the performance further.





Galaxy S22 Ultra The S22 Ultra doesn't do anything half-measure and $989.99 is a great price for a phone with 6.8 inches 120Hz screen, quad camera setup (200MP + 12MP + 10MP 3x + 10MP 10x), Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, and 5,000mAh battery. $210 off (18%) Buy at Amazon Galaxy S22 Ultra The S22 Ultra doesn't do anything half-measure and $999.99 is a great price for a phone with 6.8 inches 120Hz screen, quad camera setup (200MP + 12MP + 10MP 3x + 10MP 10x), Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, and 5,000mAh battery. $200 off (17%) $999 99 $1199 99 Buy at BestBuy Galaxy S22 Ultra The S22 Ultra doesn't do anything half-measure and $719.99 is a great price for a phone with 6.8 inches 120Hz screen, quad camera setup (200MP + 12MP + 10MP 3x + 10MP 10x), Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, and 5,000mAh battery. $480 off (40%) $719 99 $1199 99 Buy at Samsung





The phone has a hefty 5,000mAh battery under the hood which will last you a day and it can be juiced up nearly 70 percent in 30 minutes using a 45W charger,





The Galaxy S22 Ultra also supports the S Pen and even has a holster for it. It's more than just a party trick and the phone provides a pen-and-paper-like experience.





The S22 Ultra starts at $1,199 but right now, you can get it for around $999.99 after a discount of $200 through Amazon, Best Buy, and Samsung. If you have a phone to trade in, Samsung will knock $480 off the price and give you the phone for just $719.99.



