Ah-mazing Galaxy S22 Ultra deal smashes nearly $500 off the price





Samsung went all in on all aspects of the Galaxy S22 Ultra. It's a thoroughly premium phone with a sleek and minimalist design and a high refresh rate 6.8 inches display which is super colorful and bright.





The phone is light (by big flagship phone standards) yet sturdy and features an armor aluminum frame and Gorilla Glass Victus Plus for protection.





The handset is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip and is incredibly powerful, making it perfect for power users who have many apps open at any given time and switch between them a lot. Apps open and close without so much as a stutter and gameplay is also smooth.

Refurb Galaxy S22 Ultra





Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 128GB 6.8 inches 120Hz screen | Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip | Quad camera system with 108MP main camera and 10x optical zoom | 40MP front facing camera | 5,000mAh battery $450 off (38%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 128GB 6.8 inches 120Hz screen | Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip | Quad camera system with 108MP main camera and 10x optical zoom | 40MP front facing camera | 5,000mAh battery $479 off (40%) $720 99 $1199 99 Buy at Woot





The Galaxy S22 Ultra also has some of the best cameras in the business. The quad camera array has a 108MP main sensor, a 12MP ultrawide unit, a 10MP telephoto module with 3x zoom, and a 10MP telephoto shooter with 10x optical zoom. On top of that, Samsung routinely deploys updates to improve the camera performance further.





The phone takes incredibly well-detailed shots in all sorts of lighting conditions. The class-leading zoom range is great for taking pictures of faraway objects and nature. It can shoot videos up to 8K at 24 fps and the Super Steady mode ensures that the clips look stable.





The Galaxy S22 Ultra has a 5,000mAh battery which should last you about a day and it supports fast 45W charging, so it won't take long to fill up a drained battery.

Brand-new Galaxy S22 Ultra





Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 6.8 inches 120Hz screen | Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip | Quad camera system with 108MP main camera and 10x optical zoom | 40MP front facing camera | 5,000mAh battery $300 off (25%) $899 99 $1199 99 Buy at BestBuy Galaxy S22 Ultra 128GB 6.8 inches 120Hz screen | Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip | Quad camera system with 108MP main camera and 10x optical zoom | 40MP front facing camera | 5,000mAh battery $211 off (18%) Buy at Amazon





The Galaxy S22 Ultra also supports the S Pen stylus which can be tucked up inside. The stylus feels like a pen and can be used for a range of things including extracting chunks of text from websites, scrolling, drawing, signing documents, and performing shortcuts.





The S22 Ultra starts at $1,199.99, which is a lot of money, but you can save some serious cash if you get it today. If you are fine with a moderate level of wear, Woot and Amazon are selling refurbished models for up to $479 off, so you can get the 128GB variant for as low as $720.99. The refurb model is in perfect working condition, so you won't be missing out on anything by going for it.





If you'd rather buy a brand-new model, Best Buy has marked the Galaxy S22 Ultra down by $300 and is selling it for $899.99, but you'll have to activate it today. If you don't want terms dictated to you, Amazon is selling new Galaxy S22 Ultra phones for $988.90 after a discount of $211.



