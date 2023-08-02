Amazon is selling all Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra storage variants at a colossal $500 discount

Galaxy Watch4 40mm $169.99 at Best Buy!

Are you finding it hard to get excited about the Galaxy S24 Ultra in the absence (at least for the time being) of trustworthy rumors regarding some truly groundbreaking new features or radical upgrades over the S23 Ultra? Are you worried you're not going to be able to afford Samsung's "next big thing" anyway and don't want to spend a small fortune on this year's Galaxy S23 Ultra either?

Then why not consider last year's Galaxy S22 Ultra instead? Apart from its Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, which is slowly but surely aging, the 6.8-inch colossus continues to hold up remarkably well against the vast majority of its top-tier rivals for the title of best Android phone money can buy.

More importantly, you can actually buy the S Pen-wielding high-ender for very little money right now... considering all the good stuff it offers in both the hardware and software departments. Of course, the S22 Ultra is still not what we'd call conventionally affordable, but at a whopping $500 under its original $1,199.99 starting price, it's also incredibly difficult to turn down for an undoubtedly substantial part of Samsung's fanbase.

You can save 500 bucks on an entry-level 128GB storage configuration currently available in a single "phantom black" hue on Amazon or you can opt for more local digital hoarding room and score that exact same discount across a wider color palette.

The 256 gig variant is marked down from a $1,299.99 MSRP in black, green, and white flavors, with the 512GB model adding a burgundy option to that lineup at $500 below its $1,399.99 list price. Given this almost unusual chromatic diversity, Amazon's latest phenomenal Galaxy S22 Ultra deal could very well last longer than previous offers, although it's generally wise to pull the trigger as soon as you notice these promotions.

In case you're wondering, yes, the S22 Ultra has been sold at even higher discounts in the past, but only for Prime subscribers. This time around, of course, you don't need to meet any special conditions or jump through hoops of any sort to get your grubby hands on a premium-looking, premium-feeling, powerful, sharp, and versatile smartphone with Android 13 software and more updates on the way at an awesome price in your preferred storage variant. What are you waiting for?

