Smaller Galaxy S22 models may be better buys if you are passionate about videography





Android Authority stumbled upon the following footnote on Samsung's website regarding the S22 series' slow-motion video recording capabilities:





As a little refresher, Slow Motion lets you play a recorded video up to 8 times slower than normal and its amped-up version, Super Slow-mo, plays clips 32 times slower than normal videos. This makes videos appear more artistic and could also be used for adding emphasis.





The regular and Plus S22 variants can record 960 fps natively, whereas the S22 Ultra can only record 480fps super slow-motion videos, and then uses the frame rate conversion tech to reach 960fps.





This was also the case last year and is because of the 108MP sensor that was also seen on the S21 Ultra and S20 Ultra. Samsung last year said that this sensor operates at a slower shutter speed when capturing videos. The smaller models, on the other hand, offer a higher shutter speed and that's why they are capable of recording 960fps videos.





The slow-mo limitation probably won't matter to most people, but if you are eagle-eyed or a professional, you may notice some artifacts in videos recorded on the S22 Ultra. Otherwise, if you have got the money and are into big phones, the Galaxy S22 Ultra has better specs and has been deemed by many as the best Android phone of 2022





It comes with a 6.8-inches 120Hz AMOLED screen and is powered by either the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or Exynos 2200, depending on where you live. The 108MP main camera is accompanied by a 12MP ultrawide shooter, a 10MP telephoto module with 10x optical zoom, and another 10MP telephoto sensor with 3x optical Zoom. The device packs a 5,000mAh cell. Unlike the other two models, this one also supports the S Pen stylus and has a slot for storing it.





All these specs come at a price though: the phone starts at $1,200. All these specs come at a price though: the phone starts at $1,200.





The base S22 costs $800, and the Plus retails for $1,000. These two phones, as you may have guessed, are smaller, but are powered by the same chip. Their camera array features a 50MP main sensor, a 12MP ultrawide, and a 10MP telephoto shooter with 3x optical zoom.