Samsung's still-outstanding Galaxy S22+ is now on sale at its lowest ever price (with no strings)

Yes, that's technically an "outdated" high-end handset with a passé Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor under its hood, but the raw speed and, well, everything else should still be more than satisfactory for most Android power users on a relatively tight budget.

Samsung Galaxy S22+ 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor, 6.6-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 4,500mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Green $347 off (35%) Buy at Amazon





Originally priced at $999.99 and up (just like its successor), the 6.6-inch beast is currently available for 35 percent less than that in a single green hue, and of course, an entry-level 128GB storage configuration.





That means this particular Amazon deal could well go away much sooner than the e-commerce giant's massive new $500 Galaxy S22 Ultra discount , so you'll probably want to decide fast which of the two early 2022-released smartphones interests you more.





Naturally, the S22+ is overall less impressive than its big brother, but not by a lot. That slightly smaller Dynamic AMOLED 2X display is also equipped with a lower pixel count, there's one less camera on the back, and you don't get a stylus in the box... or native S Pen support to begin with.





The primary rear-facing shooter is also not quite as capable as the S22 Ultra 's 108MP monster, but the two devices do share the same chipset, same secondary camera, and perhaps most importantly, same software support.





There's also the matter of maneuverability that you may want to take into consideration before making your final buying decision, as the Galaxy S22 Plus is significantly lighter and thinner than the S22 Ultra in addition to slightly shorter and narrower and thus overall considerably easier to use with one hand and even two.





At a discount of nearly 350 bucks, the unlocked S22+ is right now both cheaper than the S22 Ultra and more affordable than it's ever been at a retailer like Amazon with no trade-in required, no upfront activation on a specific carrier, and no other strings attached whatsoever.