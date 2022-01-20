Samsung mulling Galaxy S22 Bespoke edition to match the Z Flip 3 5G colors

Samsung mulling Galaxy S22 Bespoke edition to match the Z Flip 3 5G colors0
Samsung even revealed which Bespoke combos have proved to be most popular in different regions of the world. In the U.S., the blue and yellow sides on a silver frame has proven to be the set ordered the most often, while globally it's two white sides on a silver frame, or two pink sides sitting pretty on a black frame.
Galaxy S22 Bespoke edition colors may be in the cards
According to credible Korean leaker Lanzuk, Samsung is considering the launch of a Galaxy S22 Bespoke edition, too, allowing buyers to pick among a variety of color combinations they can call their own.
The Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G offers 5 different colors to choose from - Blue, Yellow, Pink, White, and Black - alongside black or silver frame hues, and the source claims that the options for the Galaxy S22 will be similar.
As to what will the Galaxy S22 Bespoke price be, remains to be heard, but considering Samsung charges just a Benjamin more for the unique colors of the Flip 3 5G, it shouldn't be that much different for the S22.