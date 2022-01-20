Notification Center

Samsung

Samsung mulling Galaxy S22 Bespoke edition to match the Z Flip 3 5G colors

Daniel Petrov
By
Samsung mulling Galaxy S22 Bespoke edition to match the Z Flip 3 5G colors
Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G Bespoke edition campaign back in November, and it is now considered a resounding success. Just like Samsung offers Bespoke fridges where you can choose any color and finish you like during the ordering process to match your interior, you can now order no less than 49 color combinations for your Bespoke foldable phone.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition

mix and match 49 different color combinations

$600 off (55%) Trade-in
$499 99
$1099 99
Buy at Samsung
Samsung even revealed which Bespoke combos have proved to be most popular in different regions of the world. In the U.S., the blue and yellow sides on a silver frame has proven to be the set ordered the most often, while globally it's two white sides on a silver frame, or two pink sides sitting pretty on a black frame.

Galaxy S22 Bespoke edition colors may be in the cards


According to credible Korean leaker Lanzuk, Samsung is considering the launch of a Galaxy S22 Bespoke edition, too, allowing buyers to pick among a variety of color combinations they can call their own. 

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G offers 5 different colors to choose from - Blue, Yellow, Pink, White, and Black - alongside black or silver frame hues, and the source claims that the options for the Galaxy S22 will be similar.

For now, it seems that only the cheapest of the S22 line may be going Bespoke, which makes sense, considering that it will be the one selling the most units, and will have a Glasstic body that makes the dying process faster and cheaper. 

As to what will the Galaxy S22 Bespoke price be, remains to be heard, but considering Samsung charges just a Benjamin more for the unique colors of the Flip 3 5G, it shouldn't be that much different for the S22. 

The insiders warn that Samsung is still considering such a move in order to drum up extra excitement (and sales) about the new S-line series, so the S22 Bespoke edition may launch later in the year, after early adopters have snapped up whatever default Galaxy S22 colors Samsung will offer at launch.

