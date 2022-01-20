Samsung mulling Galaxy S22 Bespoke edition to match the Z Flip 3 5G colors

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.

Samsung even revealed which Bespoke combos have proved to be most popular in different regions of the world. In the U.S., the blue and yellow sides on a silver frame has proven to be the set ordered the most often, while globally it's two white sides on a silver frame, or two pink sides sitting pretty on a black frame.

Galaxy S22 Bespoke edition colors may be in the cards





According to credible Korean leaker Lanzuk , Samsung is considering the launch of a Galaxy S22 Bespoke edition, too, allowing buyers to pick among a variety of color combinations they can call their own.





The Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G offers 5 different colors to choose from - Blue, Yellow, Pink, White, and Black - alongside black or silver frame hues, and the source claims that the options for the Galaxy S22 will be similar.





For now, it seems that only the cheapest of the S22 line may be going Bespoke, which makes sense, considering that it will be the one selling the most units, and will have a Glasstic body that makes the dying process faster and cheaper.





As to what will the Galaxy S22 Bespoke price be, remains to be heard, but considering Samsung charges just a Benjamin more for the unique colors of the Flip 3 5G, it shouldn't be that much different for the S22.





The insiders warn that Samsung is still considering such a move in order to drum up extra excitement (and sales) about the new S-line series, so the S22 Bespoke edition may launch later in the year, after early adopters have snapped up whatever default Galaxy S22 colors Samsung will offer at launch.





