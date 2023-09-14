Can't afford the Galaxy S23? Check out this best-ever 256GB Galaxy S22 deal at Amazon!





Originally made available for $800 and up, the 6.1-inch Galaxy S22 5G with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor under the hood has naturally been marked down many times before, but to our knowledge, never quite as drastically as right now at Amazon. Not without special requirements, at least, like upfront carrier activations or obligatory device trade-ins, and not as far as a 256GB storage configuration is concerned.

Samsung Galaxy S22 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor, 6.1-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 3,700mAh Battery with 25W Charging Support, Green and Phantom Black Color Options $250 off (29%) Buy at Amazon





This particular variant of the non-Plus and non-Ultra S22 is "normally" priced at $849.99, but if you hurry, you can save a whopping 250 bucks on green and black color options with unlocked support for your US carrier of choice.





That makes this 2022-released high-ender a cool 100 bucks cheaper than a 128GB Galaxy S23 , which is itself currently discounted by $100 from a $799.99 list price at Samsung. The industry-leading device manufacturer curiously offers no worthy Galaxy S22 deals at the time of this writing, at least not without an "eligible" trade-in.





Compared to its Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered successor , the compact Galaxy S22 is obviously a tad slower, but other than that, a small battery capacity deficit, and a few cosmetic alterations, there are really no important differences between the two phones to consider before making your final buying decision.



