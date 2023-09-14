Your new Garmin Venu 3 Smartwatch is here!

Can't afford the Galaxy S23? Check out this best-ever 256GB Galaxy S22 deal at Amazon!

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Can't afford the Galaxy S23? Check out this best-ever 256GB Galaxy S22 deal at Amazon!
Why on earth would anyone still consider buying a member of last year's Galaxy S22 family when the S23 series is around and very regularly discounted both with and without strings attached? Well, we obviously can't speak for everyone, but at the right price, a "vanilla" S22 seems like a smart buy to us even after more than 18 months of availability and with an undoubtedly further upgraded Galaxy S24 lineup just a few more months away.

Originally made available for $800 and up, the 6.1-inch Galaxy S22 5G with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor under the hood has naturally been marked down many times before, but to our knowledge, never quite as drastically as right now at Amazon. Not without special requirements, at least, like upfront carrier activations or obligatory device trade-ins, and not as far as a 256GB storage configuration is concerned.

Samsung Galaxy S22

5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor, 6.1-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 3,700mAh Battery with 25W Charging Support, Green and Phantom Black Color Options
$250 off (29%)
Buy at Amazon

This particular variant of the non-Plus and non-Ultra S22 is "normally" priced at $849.99, but if you hurry, you can save a whopping 250 bucks on green and black color options with unlocked support for your US carrier of choice. 

That makes this 2022-released high-ender a cool 100 bucks cheaper than a 128GB Galaxy S23, which is itself currently discounted by $100 from a $799.99 list price at Samsung. The industry-leading device manufacturer curiously offers no worthy Galaxy S22 deals at the time of this writing, at least not without an "eligible" trade-in.

Compared to its Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered successor, the compact Galaxy S22 is obviously a tad slower, but other than that, a small battery capacity deficit, and a few cosmetic alterations, there are really no important differences between the two phones to consider before making your final buying decision.

Otherwise put, you have very few reasons to snub this unprecedented Amazon deal, although if you're into bigger handsets, there's also the Galaxy S23+ to take into account at a massive discount of its own with no hoops to jump through.
Follow PhoneArena on Google News

Popular stories

Check out the US prices of all iPhone 15 models as predicted by trusted analysts
Check out the US prices of all iPhone 15 models as predicted by trusted analysts
A month after laying off 5,000 employees, T-Mobile is rewarding shareholders with billions
A month after laying off 5,000 employees, T-Mobile is rewarding shareholders with billions
The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 512GB hits rock-bottom prices at Amazon
The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 512GB hits rock-bottom prices at Amazon
A new limited time Samsung offer lets you snag a Galaxy A54 for peanuts
A new limited time Samsung offer lets you snag a Galaxy A54 for peanuts
Save on a Galaxy S23 Ultra 512GB in Cream; get one with a free storage upgrade and up to $750 extra off as instant trade-in credit
Save on a Galaxy S23 Ultra 512GB in Cream; get one with a free storage upgrade and up to $750 extra off as instant trade-in credit
Best Buy is running a dazzling Surface Pro 9 deal of the day
Best Buy is running a dazzling Surface Pro 9 deal of the day
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Google Maps now allows users to find their favorite places faster using emojis
Google Maps now allows users to find their favorite places faster using emojis
Two memory chips from Korea's SK Hynix mysteriously found in Huawei Mate 60 Pro
Two memory chips from Korea's SK Hynix mysteriously found in Huawei Mate 60 Pro
You can score the M1 iPad Pro for up to $849 off with a free Smart Folio
You can score the M1 iPad Pro for up to $849 off with a free Smart Folio
You can still save $200 on the exceptional Bose S1 Pro Bluetooth speaker; grab one from Amazon now
You can still save $200 on the exceptional Bose S1 Pro Bluetooth speaker; grab one from Amazon now
Images of Samsung Galaxy S23 FE and plenty of specs appear on regulatory website
Images of Samsung Galaxy S23 FE and plenty of specs appear on regulatory website
Configuration of MediaTek's Dimensity 9300 AP is reportedly causing a major problem (UPDATE)
Configuration of MediaTek's Dimensity 9300 AP is reportedly causing a major problem (UPDATE)
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless