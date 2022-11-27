Black Friday: Get $225 off Galaxy S22 Ultra
Great Galaxy S21 Ultra and S21+ deals would make you forget about the S22 Ultra

Great Galaxy S21 Ultra and S21+ deals would make you forget about the S22 Ultra
The Galaxy S21 Ultra one was one of the best, if not the best zoom phones of last year, and the S21+ gave customers the option to get a larger screen without paying a premium for the Ultra model. Both of these Samsung flagships are now seen for more than $300 less than their original prices.

Although these phones came out in 2021, they are a better option than the latest flagships if you want to save some cash without compromising on performance, camera, and battery life. Although there are differences between the S21 and S22, they are unlikely to have a significant impact on the experience.

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, the Galaxy S21 Ultra and S22 Ultra are very similar in all respects but the chipset. You'd still get a 6.8" 120 Hz display, the 5,000 mAh battery and the 10x optical zoom. There is no S Pen stylus silo, but if you see the price that Samsung is selling the S21 Ultra at, you might live with it tucked in a case.

Galaxy S21 Ultra certified renewed: save $325 right now at Samsung

Samsung's Cyber Monday deals continue on with slightly older Galaxy S21 Ultra. It may be a year old, but it's still as mighty and as powerful as one'd expect from a flagship Samsung device. It comes from Samsung's certified renewed store.
$325 off (34%)
$625
$950
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy S21 Plus certified renewed: $330 off at Samsung (with trade-in)

Get $330 off on the Galaxy S21+ as well. This deal is again from Samsung's certified renewed store. Basically, last year's flagship now starts at $475! Don't miss this crazy-cheap offer at half price.
$330 off (41%)
$475
$805
Buy at Samsung

The S21 Ultra, however, has more RAM, and is just $625 renewed now with a trade and an instant discount. Ditto for the S21+ which starts from $475 even. The tiny member of the bunch - S21 - has been sold out, though, even in a renewed form. Since Samsung has stopped manufacturing Galaxy S21 phones, these are actually refurbished handsets, but are as good as new and have been equipped with new batteries, plus they come with Samsung's regular warranty, too.

If your goal this year is to shop smart, it's not the best of ideas to get swayed by shiny new phones which by societal standards will be old in a few months, especially if you are upgrading from an older phone. 

Rather, you should get something that satisfies your needs and is easy on the pocket, such as the Galaxy S21 range, which offers beautiful screens, terrific cameras, and reliable performance. They will continue to get updates until at least 2025, too, so jump in on Samsung's sweet offer.
