Great Galaxy S21 Ultra and S21+ deals would make you forget about the S22 Ultra

The Galaxy S21 Ultra one was one of the best, if not the best zoom phones of last year, and the S21+ gave customers the option to get a larger screen without paying a premium for the Ultra model. Both of these Samsung flagships are now seen for more than $300 less than their original prices.





Although these phones came out in 2021, they are a better option than the latest flagships if you want to save some cash without compromising on performance, camera, and battery life. Although there are differences between the S21 and S22 , they are unlikely to have a significant impact on the experience.





Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, the Galaxy S21 Ultra and S22 Ultra are very similar in all respects but the chipset. You'd still get a 6.8" 120 Hz display, the 5,000 mAh battery and the 10x optical zoom. There is no S Pen stylus silo, but if you see the price that Samsung is selling the S21 Ultra at, you might live with it tucked in a case.





The S21 Ultra, however, has more RAM, and is just $625 renewed now with a trade and an instant discount. Ditto for the S21+ which starts from $475 even. The tiny member of the bunch - S21 - has been sold out, though, even in a renewed form. Since Samsung has stopped manufacturing Galaxy S21 phones, these are actually refurbished handsets, but are as good as new and have been equipped with new batteries, plus they come with Samsung's regular warranty, too.





If your goal this year is to shop smart, it's not the best of ideas to get swayed by shiny new phones which by societal standards will be old in a few months, especially if you are upgrading from an older phone.





Rather, you should get something that satisfies your needs and is easy on the pocket, such as the Galaxy S21 range, which offers beautiful screens, terrific cameras, and reliable performance. They will continue to get updates until at least 2025, too, so jump in on Samsung's sweet offer.