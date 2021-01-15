Samsung releases official hands-on, television commercial and more for the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.

On Thursday, Samsung officially released the Galaxy S21 5G, Galaxy S21+ 5G, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G . And to promote the new handsets, Samsung released some videos. Let's start with the Official Introduction Film for the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G, the top-of-the-line mode;. Narrated by a Jony Ives soundalike, the video says that the handset is powered by the fastest chip ever placed inside a Galaxy device. This will be true whether you get the model equipped with the 5nm Snapdragon 888 chipset, or the 5nm Exynos 2100; both are manufactured by Samsung Foundry. The phone's 5000mAh battery will deliver at least all-day battery life despite having to power the dynamic 120Hz refresh rate and the 5G support.















Much of the video discusses the cameras on the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G. The 8K videos offer the highest video resolution available on a smartphone. 8K Video Snap allows users to source hi-res photos from these videos. Director's View turns users into directors by having them view a scene they are filming through all of the different cameras simultaneously in real-time. It is up to the Director to decide which one to use for the shot that is being recorded. And Vlogger mode puts the user in the shot as well. Night Mode produces bright, vivid photos even if snapped under low-light conditions. And the S Pen, available for the first time on a Galaxy S handset, makes it a snap to edit a video while on the go.











The next video starring the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G is called "Untold Stories" and discusses the technology behind the cameras found on the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G. Narrated by Samsung's Executive Vice President of Flagship Product R&D, Won-Joon Choi, this video takes a more in-depth look on how Sammy is able to get the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G camera to take such great photos. Topics include the 108MP main camera (with 9:1 pixel binning), Space Zoom technology and more. The video explains how the cameras on the device use twice the number of pixels thanks to a new algorithm. This gives you greater detail, clarity and "sense of texture."











Other videos include the first television commercial for the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G. The 30-second ad "focuses" on the camera array and the 5000mAh all-day battery. There is also an official hands-on, and an official unboxing.











The Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G is priced at $1,199.99 (or 36 monthly payments of $33.34) for 128GB of storage. 256GB of storage will run you $1,249.99 or 36 monthly payments of $34.73. The model sporting 512GB of storage costs $1,379.99 or $38.34 a month for 36 months.











The 6.8-inch LTPO display has a 120Hz refresh rate for buttery smooth scrolling and animations. The phone comes with 12GB of memory and the camera island features a 108MP main camera (with 9:1 pixel binning for great 12MP images), and two 10MP telephoto cameras for 3MP and 10MP optical zoom. A 12MP ultra-wide camera is also included and there is a 40MP front-facing selfie snapper. Keeping the lights on is a 5000mAh battery. And while the phone does indeed support the S Pen, you'll have to shell out for the cost of the accessory yourself. In fact, there is no housing for the digital pen unless you purchase a case that includes one.





If you're like most smartphone enthusiasts, just watching these videos will be enough to get you thinking about Samsung's new top-of-the-line smartphone. And the only way to rid yourself of this feeling might be to pre-order one. That you can do now, but the shipping date depends on the color you choose. Phantom Black and Phantom Silver units will be in transit starting on January 27th. Custom color models like Phantom Titanium, Phantom Navy, and Phantom Brown will ship in four to five weeks.