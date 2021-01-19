Samsung Australia outs unannounced Phantom Green Galaxy S21 Plus
According to the Samsung Australia website, the option will be available for both memory variants. The 8GB/128GB Phantom Green Galaxy S21 Plus bears the model number SM-G996BZGAXSA, and the 256GB variant has the SM-G996BZGAXSA identifier.
The S21 Plus starts at $999, and pre-orders are now open. The standard color variants will be released on January 29. Although the custom ones cost the same, they will be delivered around 4 weeks after order placement.
Although Samsung hasn't officially announced the Phantom Green model, the folks over at Let's Go Digital have created some life-like renders (can be seen in the header of the article and below).
In case you are wondering, the Galaxy S21 Ultra also comes in three special colors: Phantom Titanium, Phantom Navy, and Phantom Brown. These are also only available on Samsung's website.