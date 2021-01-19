Pre-order the next Galaxy S21 and get a discount!

 View

Pre-order the next Galaxy S21 and get a discount!

 View
Samsung Android

Samsung Australia outs unannounced Phantom Green Galaxy S21 Plus

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Jan 19, 2021, 4:26 PM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung Australia outs unannounced Phantom Green Galaxy S21 Plus
The new Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus is available in three standard colors (Phantom Violet, Phantom Silver, and Phantom Black) and two custom paint jobs (Phantom Red and Phantom Gold). Let's Go Digital has now spotted a new Phantom Green Galaxy S21 Plus variant. This too seems like a custom hue, which means it will be exclusive to Samsung's website and will require a little wait since these are made on request.

According to the Samsung Australia website, the option will be available for both memory variants. The 8GB/128GB Phantom Green Galaxy S21 Plus bears the model number SM-G996BZGAXSA, and the 256GB variant has the SM-G996BZGAXSA identifier.


The S21 Plus starts at $999, and pre-orders are now open. The standard color variants will be released on January 29. Although the custom ones cost the same, they will be delivered around 4 weeks after order placement. 


Although Samsung hasn't officially announced the Phantom Green model, the folks over at Let's Go Digital have created some life-like renders (can be seen in the header of the article and below). 



In case you are wondering, the Galaxy S21 Ultra also comes in three special colors: Phantom Titanium, Phantom Navy, and Phantom Brown. These are also only available on Samsung's website.

Related phones

Galaxy S21+
Samsung Galaxy S21+ View Full specs
$1000 Special AT&T $750off $250 Special Verizon $800off $199 Special AT&T
View more offers
  • Display 6.7 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4800 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
The best Galaxy S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra preorder deals at Samsung, T-Mobile, Verizon, and AT&T
Popular stories
Next iPhone to offer in-screen Touch ID; may be called iPhone 12S
Popular stories
Apple has started work on a foldable iPhone
Popular stories
The Galaxy S21/S21+ land with Contour Cut camera, 5G integration, and huge finger scanner!

Popular stories

Popular stories
Leaked Galaxy S21 5G marketing images confirm no charger or microSD card slot
Popular stories
T-Mobile's secret sauce gives its 5G network a major advantage among its U.S. rivals
Popular stories
Samsung is discontinuing last year's Galaxy S20 range
Popular stories
Get a free Samsung Galaxy S21 5G from T-Mobile without adding a line or porting over a number
Popular stories
All Galaxy S21, S21+, S21 Ultra specs revealed in a last-minute leak
Popular stories
Video posted by Samsung allegedly gives an early look at the all-screen Galaxy Note 21 Ultra

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless