Samsung Australia outs unannounced Phantom Green Galaxy S21 Plus

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.



According to the Samsung Australia According to the Samsung Australia website , the option will be available for both memory variants. The 8GB/128GB Phantom Green Galaxy S21 Plus bears the model number SM-G996BZGAXSA, and the 256GB variant has the SM-G996BZGAXSA identifier.







The S21 Plus starts at $999, and pre-orders are now open. The standard color variants will be released on January 29. Although the custom ones cost the same, they will be delivered around 4 weeks after order placement.







Although Samsung hasn't officially announced the Phantom Green model, the folks over at Let's Go Digital have created some life-like renders (can be seen in the header of the article and below).









In case you are wondering, the Galaxy S21 Ultra also comes in



In case you are wondering, the Galaxy S21 Ultra also comes in three special colors : Phantom Titanium, Phantom Navy, and Phantom Brown. These are also only available on Samsung's website.