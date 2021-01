Samsung has set a conservative Galaxy S21 5G shipments goal

The Elec

There’s more good news for Samsung and its flagships

Apple is perhaps Samsung’s biggest rival at this stage because the iPhone 12 series is only three months old, but some could argue that the companies are targeting different groups of customers.





Later in the year, the Galaxy S21 range may also benefit from the lack of a Galaxy Note 21 series . In recent years there has been a significant overlap between the Galaxy S and Galaxy Note lines, but without a 2021 model Samsung should be able to transfer most of those marketing resources to the Galaxy S21.



Only time will tell how the Galaxy S21 line performs in the long-term, but with the poorly received Galaxy S20 setting the benchmark for sales this year, the only way is up for Samsung.

Samsung’s 2019 lineup was met with positive reviews and ultimately reached shipments of 37 million units, whereas the Galaxy S9 range saw the South Korean brand ship 35 million flagships.Samsung hasn’t posted official pre-order numbers for the Galaxy S21 series, but initial reports have suggested that demand is around 15-20% higher than the Galaxy S20 series in the company’s home market of South Korea.Whether that stronger demand is being experienced in other global markets such as Europe is unclear, but the brand is undoubtedly in a good position at the moment to sell flagships.Unlike past launches, the Galaxy S21 series faced almost no competition. Huawei is no longer a threat and is in talks to sell its flagship brands , while Oppo and others aren’t expected to announce new phones until March.