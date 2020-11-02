Samsung Galaxy S20, S10, Note 20, and Note 10 receive the November 2020 security update
And while the Galaxy S20 and Note 20 receive only the security update, there are some additional improvements on the Galaxy S10 series. The November update brings Wi-Fi and camera stability improvements, although details of the exact changes are spared. The Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ are getting only the security part of the deal and at the moment there’s no information on whether these models will get any additional tweaks here and there.
You can check if the software update is available for your device by going into the Settings menu and selecting Software Update.