Samsung Galaxy S20, S10, Note 20, and Note 10 receive the November 2020 security update

Earlier today, Samsung posted a big One UI update on its official website, and many people reported about a software update pending on their Galaxy phones. Unfortunately, this one is probably the November 2020 security patch that is officially rolling out to Galaxy S20 , S10, Note 10, and Note 20 series. The actual One UI 3.0 is in beta testing and should start rolling out to flagship devices before the end of the year.And while the Galaxy S20 and Note 20 receive only the security update, there are some additional improvements on the Galaxy S10 series. The November update brings Wi-Fi and camera stability improvements, although details of the exact changes are spared. The Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ are getting only the security part of the deal and at the moment there’s no information on whether these models will get any additional tweaks here and there.You can check if the software update is available for your device by going into themenu and selecting