iPhone 12 pro with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View

iPhone 12 pro with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View
Samsung Software updates

Samsung Galaxy S20, S10, Note 20, and Note 10 receive the November 2020 security update

Mariyan Slavov
by Mariyan Slavov
Nov 02, 2020, 6:47 AM
Samsung Galaxy S20, S10, Note 20, and Note 10 receive the November 2020 security update
Earlier today, Samsung posted a big One UI update on its official website, and many people reported about a software update pending on their Galaxy phones. Unfortunately, this one is probably the November 2020 security patch that is officially rolling out to Galaxy S20, S10, Note 10, and Note 20 series. The actual One UI 3.0 is in beta testing and should start rolling out to flagship devices before the end of the year.

And while the Galaxy S20 and Note 20 receive only the security update, there are some additional improvements on the Galaxy S10 series. The November update brings Wi-Fi and camera stability improvements, although details of the exact changes are spared. The Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ are getting only the security part of the deal and at the moment there’s no information on whether these models will get any additional tweaks here and there.

You can check if the software update is available for your device by going into the Settings menu and selecting Software Update.

Related phones

Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

8.0
 Read Full Review
$450off $900 Special Bestbuy $400off $950 Special Bestbuy $300off $700 Special Bestbuy
View more offers
  • Display 6.7 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4300 mAh
  • OS Android 10 Samsung One UI
Galaxy S10
Samsung Galaxy S10 View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

8.8
 Based on 6 Reviews
View Amazon
  • Display 6.1 inches 3040 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 3400 mAh
  • OS Android 10 Samsung One UI
Galaxy S20
Samsung Galaxy S20 View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.1
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.7
 Based on 7 Reviews
-$350off $1000 Special Ebay -$450off $1000 Special Bestbuy -$300off $1000 Special Bestbuy
View more offers
  • Display 6.2 inches 3200 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 10 Samsung One UI
Galaxy Note10
Samsung Galaxy Note10 View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.1
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

8.0
 Based on 1 Reviews
View Amazon
  • Display 6.3 inches 2280 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 8GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3500 mAh
  • OS Android 10 Samsung One UI

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
iPhone 12 Pro battery life test complete: bad news for gamers!
Popular stories
Pandemic hurts iPhone sales, helps iPad sales; kudos to Apple for hitting a five-year target
Popular stories
iPhone 12 Pro vs Galaxy Note 20 Ultra vs Pixel 5: Camera Comparison
Popular stories
This is the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G and its insane camera bump

Popular stories

Popular stories
Moto G 5G is headed to Verizon with Snapdragon 750G, triple camera, more
Popular stories
Samsung and Stanford invent a 10,000 PPI display
Popular stories
New report reveals a bunch of key Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G specs
Popular stories
iPhone 12 Pro battery life test complete: bad news for gamers!
Popular stories
The Google Pixel deals we expect seeing on Black Friday
Popular stories
Apple admits that the AirPods Pro is having serious issues with audio

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless