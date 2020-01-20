Here's how much the Galaxy S20 series and Galaxy Z Flip could cost

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra concept render by Ben Geskin





The Galaxy S20 4G might be cheaper than the Galaxy S10

Starting at the very bottom of the flagship spectrum with the standard Galaxy S20, it looks as though Samsung is planning to price this phone somewhere between €800 and €900. For reference, last year’s Galaxy S10 retailed at €899, so prices could potentially be lowered.



This model will, of course, be accompanied by a 5G variant marketed as the Galaxy S20 5G. Weinbach believes Samsung is going to charge an extra €100 for the model, putting its potential price at €900-1,000.

For those of you that aren’t yet aware, these two smartphones will bring a 6.2 -inch Infinity-O display to the table alongside the Exynos 990 chipset and a triple-camera setup which consist of a 12-megapixel primary camera, a 64-megapixel 3x telephoto shooter, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor.



Other characteristics include a 4,000mAh battery, Android 10 and One UI 2.1 straight out of the box, and 128GB of internal storage as standard alongside support for microSD cards of up to 1TB.

The Galaxy S20+ & S20+ 5G won't cost that much more

Further up Samsung’s flagship lineup is going to be the Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20+ 5G. The former is currently expected to cost between €950 and €1,050 while the latter looks set to retail between €1,050 and €1,100. To compare, the Galaxy S10+ debuted at €999.



These two new devices are very similar to the other Galaxy S20 models mentioned above, although some noticeable changes are planned. For example, the display is larger at 6.7-inches and the rear camera setup gains a Time-of-Flight sensor.

Software and storage will remain unchanged but a higher 4,500mAh battery capacity is currently expected in a bid to maintain battery life levels despite the bigger display.

The Galaxy S20 Ultra's price stays true to its name

Completing the rather extensive list of devices will be the premium Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, which won’t be available in a 4G LTE variant. Although pricing may change ahead of launch, Weinbach is betting on a €1,300 price tag for the range-topping model.



This phone is expected to replace last year’s Galaxy S10 5G which debuted at €1,249 across the continent. Taking that into account, there’s a strong possibility Samsung will match that price point with the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G rather than going any higher.



Samsung is going to justify the significantly higher price tag with a long list of upgrades. These include an even bigger 6.9-inch variant of the 120Hz display and a totally new quadruple-camera setup on the back.



Taking the lead will be a 108-megapixel primary camera that supports 30x hybrid zoom and 100x digital zoom with the help of a 48-megapixel 10x periscope alternative. A 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter and a Time-of-Flight sensor are reportedly part of the setup too.



It’s believed this smartphone is going to be available in black, blue, pink, and gray. As per usual, though, availability will likely vary by region.

Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip could undercut the Motorola Razr

Joining the Galaxy S20 series on February 11 is rumored to be the Galaxy Z Flip. This phone should act as a direct competitor to the Motorola Razr, although today’s information suggests Samsung is going to undercut its €1,599 rival by pricing its device in the region of €1,400.



Rumor has it the smartphone will feature a foldable 6.7-inch Infinity-O display that's covered in a thin layer of glass to improve durability. The Snapdragon 855 chipset used inside the Galaxy Fold is also expected to make an appearance.



Last on the list of features is apparently a 12-megapixel rear camera and a 10-megapixel selfie camera alongside a tiny 3,300mAh battery.



