T-Mobile AT&T Verizon Sprint Samsung Android How-to

How to display the Samsung Galaxy S20, Plus and Ultra battery percentage number

Daniel Petrov
by Daniel Petrov
Mar 04, 2020, 6:29 AM
How to display the Samsung Galaxy S20, Plus and Ultra battery percentage number
Now that Samsung's new Galaxy S20, S20+ 5G and Ultra have started shipping to impatient early adopters, it's time to preview what do phones can do out of the box, and what needs a little bit of work on your part.

After showing you how to turn on the Galaxy S20 edge notification lighting, or to use the new Quick share fast file transfer, how do you turn on the battery percentage so you can clearly see exactly how much juice you have left? 

From the box, the Galaxy S20, Plus or Ultra only show an icon with the battery so you only get a rough idea about the battery levels, but not an exact number. It's easy to fix that and add an exact percentage number for easier glancing. 

Here's how to show the battery percentage in Samsung's Galaxy S20, Plus or Ultra notification bar:

1. Tap on the Settings app icon, or the cogwheel at the top of the pull-down status bar.
2. Type "battery percentage" in the Settings menu top search bar, or go to Settings > Notifications > Status Bar.


3. Turn on the "Show battery percentage" slider in the Status bar menu and enjoy your new Galaxy S20 icon.


Unfortunately, there is no way to place the percentage left inside the battery icon itself as Samsung's Good Lock app allows you to do, but that's probably for the best, as the numbers would be too small to view comfortably.



Related phones

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G

Samsung Galaxy S20

Samsung Galaxy S20+

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

1 Comment

kabhijeet.16
Reply

2. kabhijeet.16

Posts: 898; Member since: Dec 05, 2012

Who writes such articles? I don't believe of anyone is that stupid. & FYI this battery% setting is found on each Android phone, not just Samsung S20 series.

posted on 53 min ago

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

Google's Pixel 4a may have just leaked in real-life pics for the first time
Google's Pixel 4a may have just leaked in real-life pics for the first time
We may finally know exactly when the OnePlus 8 series will be announced
We may finally know exactly when the OnePlus 8 series will be announced
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Review: 5 days later
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Review: 5 days later
Zoom battle: Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Huawei P30 Pro
Zoom battle: Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Huawei P30 Pro
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max: clash of the titans
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max: clash of the titans
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Review
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Review
Google has to change something after the Pixel 4 flop, but THAT Pixel 5 design ain't it
Google has to change something after the Pixel 4 flop, but THAT Pixel 5 design ain't it
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Galaxy Note 10+ (5G)
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Galaxy Note 10+ (5G)

Popular stories

T-Mobile is preparing a price hike that (probably) has nothing to do with the Sprint merger
T-Mobile is preparing a price hike that (probably) has nothing to do with the Sprint merger
Report claims that T-Mobile has laid off some employees just weeks from the finish line
Report claims that T-Mobile has laid off some employees just weeks from the finish line
Google has to change something after the Pixel 4 flop, but THAT Pixel 5 design ain't it
Google has to change something after the Pixel 4 flop, but THAT Pixel 5 design ain't it
T-Mobile just can't stop mocking Verizon (aka Verwhyzon) over its 5G shenanigans
T-Mobile just can't stop mocking Verizon (aka Verwhyzon) over its 5G shenanigans
The Play Store is getting this major feature at last
The Play Store is getting this major feature at last
How to use the smart Samsung Galaxy S20, Plus and Ultra notification light
How to use the smart Samsung Galaxy S20, Plus and Ultra notification light

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless