How to display the Samsung Galaxy S20, Plus and Ultra battery percentage number





After showing you how to turn on the Galaxy S20 edge notification lighting, or to use the new Quick share fast file transfer, how do you turn on the battery percentage so you can clearly see exactly how much juice you have left?





From the box, the Galaxy S20, Plus or Ultra only show an icon with the battery so you only get a rough idea about the battery levels, but not an exact number. It's easy to fix that and add an exact percentage number for easier glancing.





Here's how to show the battery percentage in Samsung's Galaxy S20, Plus or Ultra notification bar:





1. Tap on the Settings app icon, or the cogwheel at the top of the pull-down status bar.

2. Type "battery percentage" in the Settings menu top search bar, or go to Settings > Notifications > Status Bar.









3. Turn on the "Show battery percentage" slider in the Status bar menu and enjoy your new Galaxy S20 icon.









Unfortunately, there is no way to place the percentage left inside the battery icon itself as Samsung's Good Lock app allows you to do, but that's probably for the best, as the numbers would be too small to view comfortably.













