Latest Galaxy S20 leak corroborates names, reveals long list of accessories

Mobile Fun

Samsung Galaxy S20 official cases

Obtained through one of Mobile Fun ’s trusted official accessories supplier, the information reiterates recent claims that Samsung’s cheapest 2020 flagship will be marketed as the Galaxy S20 rather than the Galaxy S20e or Galaxy S11e.



The device is expected to feature a The device is expected to feature a 6.2 -inch curved Infinity-O display and an advanced triple-camera setup on the back. A long list of high-end specifications including the Snapdragon 865 in North America and the Exynos 990 elsewhere is also expected.



Samsung’s next device should debut with Android 10 onboard and support 25W fast charging. The latter will complement a rumored 4,000mAh battery and support for both wireless and reverse Samsung’s next device should debut with Android 10 onboard and support 25W fast charging. The latter will complement a rumored 4,000mAh battery and support for both wireless and reverse wireless charging



As for the official cases that were mentioned in the opening paragraph, it looks like Samsung is planning to yet again offer an extensive range of cases. These will include an updated version of its Clear View Cover which will be available in Black and Grey.

Joining this option should be an LED View Cover and LED Cover, both of which will also be sold in Black and Grey, and a newer version of the Protective Standing Cover that is reportedly going to be available in Black and Silver.



As per usual, Samsung is also preparing an extensive range of Silicon and Leather Covers that share the Sky Blue, Black, and Grey color options. The former will also be sold in White, Pink, and Navy while the latter is also going to be sold in Light Grey, Brown, and Red.



Completing the entire list of Galaxy S20 cases will be a Clear Cover.

Samsung Galaxy S20+ and S20 Ultra official cases

The remaining two flagships will reportedly be called the Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra. They’re expected to offer 6.7-inch and 6.9-inch curved displays paired with triple and quad-camera setups respectively.



Internally, the phones should be virtually identical to the standard Galaxy S20. The only differences will likely be the size of the battery, the storage and RAM count, and the speed of fast charging.



Samsung is planning a slightly more extensive lineup of cases for these two devices. The Clear View, LED View Cover, and LED Cover will now be available in White, Sky Blue, and Pink in addition to the Black and Grey options mentioned earlier.

The Protective Standing Cover option, on the other hand, will remain unchanged with Samsung set to sell it in Black and Silver. The same goes for the Silicon Cover, which should be sold in Black, White, Grey, Sky Blue, Pink, and Navy, and the Leather alternative, which will be available in Black, Light Grey, Grey, Brown, Red, and Sky Blue.



Completing the list of accessories looks set to be a Clear Cover and, in the case of the Galaxy S20 Ultra, a new Kvadrat (textile) Cover launching in Green, Red, and Grey.

Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra case pricing

European and North American pricing hasn’t yet been revealed but today’s leak does provide the alleged UK price tags and, from what can be seen, Samsung isn’t planning any price hikes.



Clear View Cover for Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra – £49.99

LED View Cover for Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra – £59.99

LED Cover for Galaxy S20 S20+, and S20 Ultra – £49.99

Protective Cover for Galaxy S20 S20+, and S20 Ultra – £ 29.99

Silicone Cover for Galaxy S20 S20+, and S20 Ultra – £24.99

Leather Cover for Galaxy S20 S20+, and S20 Ultra – £44.99

Clear Cover for Galaxy S20 S20+, and S20 Ultra – £17.99

Kvadrat Cover for Galaxy S20 Ultra – £29.99

With just over a month to go until Samsung officially unveils the Galaxy S20 series at its next Unpacked event, one pretty massive leak courtesy ofhas just corroborated the planned branding and revealed the long list of official cases that are being prepared.