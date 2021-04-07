Hurry and get Samsung's Galaxy S20 FE 5G UW at a huge discount with no strings attached

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.









Although you're not technically looking at brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units here, the highly trusted aforementioned seller is ready to hook you up with its own 1-year warranty at no extra cost.





That means you will most definitely receive fully functional devices in flawless cosmetic condition if you hurry and claim the deal before the "limited quantity" currently available goes out of stock. You can even get free nationwide two-day shipping right now, while the only obvious downside is these "open box" units are likely to come in "slightly distressed" packaging.









The flat Super AMOLED screen may not sport a very impressive resolution, settling for 2400 x 1080 pixels, but the 120Hz refresh rate technology more than makes up for that minor compromise. Just like every other member of Samsung 's Galaxy S20 family, this inexpensive bad boy already runs Android 11 , with both Android 12 and 13 updates guaranteed to come before the handset inevitably reaches the end of its software support road.





All in all, it's difficult to find a similarly well-equipped phone in the same condition as this deeply discounted Galaxy S20 FE 5G UW at a comparable price, so you may want to pull the trigger while you can.



