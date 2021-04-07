Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

Hurry and get Samsung's Galaxy S20 FE 5G UW at a huge discount with no strings attached

Adrian Diaconescu
By Adrian Diaconescu
Apr 07, 2021, 1:10 PM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
While most people probably consider the $700 5G-enabled Galaxy S20 FE pretty affordable for what the 6.5-inch powerhouse offers in terms of hardware specifications and software support, "professional" bargain hunters might find the incredibly popular high-end handset a little rich for their blood even at a reduced price of $600 in an unlocked variant.

That's where top-rated eBay vendor Quick Ship Electronics comes in, charging an essentially unbeatable $399.99 for a Verizon-specific Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G UW model in a single Cloud Navy paint job at the time of this writing.

Although you're not technically looking at brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units here, the highly trusted aforementioned seller is ready to hook you up with its own 1-year warranty at no extra cost.

That means you will most definitely receive fully functional devices in flawless cosmetic condition if you hurry and claim the deal before the "limited quantity" currently available goes out of stock. You can even get free nationwide two-day shipping right now, while the only obvious downside is these "open box" units are likely to come in "slightly distressed" packaging.

Capable of connecting to both Verizon's blazing fast Ultra Wideband network and the slower 5G DSS signal available in many more places, the S20 FE 5G UW packs a Snapdragon 865 processor, as well as 6 gigs of RAM and a large 4,500mAh battery.

The flat Super AMOLED screen may not sport a very impressive resolution, settling for 2400 x 1080 pixels, but the 120Hz refresh rate technology more than makes up for that minor compromise. Just like every other member of Samsung's Galaxy S20 family, this inexpensive bad boy already runs Android 11, with both Android 12 and 13 updates guaranteed to come before the handset inevitably reaches the end of its software support road.

All in all, it's difficult to find a similarly well-equipped phone in the same condition as this deeply discounted Galaxy S20 FE 5G UW at a comparable price, so you may want to pull the trigger while you can.

Related phones

Galaxy S20 FE
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.2

User Score:

8.8
  • Display 6.5 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 32 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, 103.4microSDXC
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 10 Samsung One UI

