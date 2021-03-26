Samsung is bringing the Snapdragon Galaxy S20 FE to India to challenge the OnePlus 9



The 4G-only variant, which is powered by the Exynos 990, is already available in the country.



5G is still not available in the world's second-largest smartphone market, which may mean that the South Korean giant is bringing the Snapdragon 865-fueled edition to the country to compete with the recently announced OnePlus 9





The base variant is expected to cost the same as the 4G variant - Rs 50,000 (~$689) in India. This is the same as the starting price of the OnePlus 9, which flaunts the newer Snapdragon 888 chip.



Samsung usually follows a dual-chip strategy with its flagships. The North American and Chinese models get a Snapdragon chip, and the rest of the markets get Samsung's Exynos SoC. Qualcomm's flagship SoCs seem to have an edge, but the difference has narrowed this year with the launch of the Exynos 2100 that underpins the Galaxy S21 series. The Galaxy S10 Lite was one of the rare exceptions.





Android Police says that the Galaxy S20 FE hasn't proven to be as popular as the S10 Lite in India, and Samsung's chip could be the reason.





According to Q4 2020 data from Counterpoint Research, the Indian smartphone market is dominated by Xiaomi and Samsung. Although OnePlus is not among the top five manufacturers, it was the vendor of choice for premium buyers last year and also experienced a 200 percent year-on-year growth which was primarily driven by the mid-tier Nord series and the 8T range.



Samsung has already started teasing the Snapdragon Galaxy S20 FE launch in India and per one tipster, it will hit the shelves on March 30.





As I mentioned earlier, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Snapdragon Edition (865) has already arrived in the country. The FIRST SALE of the device will start on March 30, 2021

Notify me URL https://t.co/Xbe0B5lQuY



For now, here's an EXCLUSIVE teaser for you@samsungindia#GalaxyS20FEpic.twitter.com/QbJTi5fjBf — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) March 25, 2021

