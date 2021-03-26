Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

Samsung is bringing the Snapdragon Galaxy S20 FE to India to challenge the OnePlus 9

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Mar 26, 2021, 10:45 AM
Samsung is going to release the Snapdragon variant of the Galaxy S20 FE in India this month.

The 4G-only variant, which is powered by the Exynos 990, is already available in the country.

5G is still not available in the world's second-largest smartphone market, which may mean that the South Korean giant is bringing the Snapdragon 865-fueled edition to the country to compete with the recently announced OnePlus 9.

The base variant is expected to cost the same as the 4G variant - Rs 50,000 (~$689) in India. This is the same as the starting price of the OnePlus 9, which flaunts the newer Snapdragon 888 chip.

Samsung usually follows a dual-chip strategy with its flagships. The North American and Chinese models get a Snapdragon chip, and the rest of the markets get Samsung's Exynos SoC. Qualcomm's flagship SoCs seem to have an edge, but the difference has narrowed this year with the launch of the Exynos 2100 that underpins the Galaxy S21 series. The Galaxy S10 Lite was one of the rare exceptions. 

Android Police says that the Galaxy S20 FE hasn't proven to be as popular as the S10 Lite in India, and Samsung's chip could be the reason. 

According to Q4 2020 data from Counterpoint Research, the Indian smartphone market is dominated by Xiaomi and Samsung. Although OnePlus is not among the top five manufacturers, it was the vendor of choice for premium buyers last year and also experienced a 200 percent year-on-year growth which was primarily driven by the mid-tier Nord series and the 8T range. 

Samsung has already started teasing the Snapdragon Galaxy S20 FE launch in India and per one tipster, it will hit the shelves on March 30.


9
OnePlus 9

  • Display 6.5 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Triple camera) 16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 11 OxygenOS UI
Galaxy S20 FE
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

  • Display 6.5 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 32 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, 103.4microSDXC
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 10 Samsung One UI

