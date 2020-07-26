Deal: Buy a discounted Samsung Galaxy S20 5G, get a free Galaxy Watch Active 2

If you're planning to purchase a Samsung Galaxy S20 phone without being tied to any particular carrier, you may want to know that Microsoft currently has a very attractive deal involving all US-specific S20 models.





and a free When you buy your Galaxy S20 from Microsoft, you're getting an instant price discounta free Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 , no trade-in required. You can choose between the 40mm variant of the watch (normally priced at $279) and the 44mm variant (normally $299), and pay $0 regardless of what you pick.





At this moment, Microsoft is selling the Galaxy S20 for $849.99 instead of $999.99, the Galaxy S20+ for $999.99 instead of $1,199.99, and the Galaxy S20 Ultra for $1,249.99 instead of $1,399.99.





In case you're wondering, all Samsung Galaxy S20 smartphones available at Microsoft are unlocked and can be used on any US mobile carrier.

















As you may already know, all three Galaxy S20 models sold in the US feature 5G connectivity. So, thanks to Microsoft, you can now buy yourself a high-end 5G handset starting at $849.99 and get a nice smartwatch for free in the process.

According to Microsoft, its Samsung Galaxy S20 series deals are valid until the end of the month (July 31) or while supplies last. Another thing to note is that these deals are available only online - visit the links above to learn more or to place an order right away.



