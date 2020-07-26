Samsung Android Deals 5G

Deal: Buy a discounted Samsung Galaxy S20 5G, get a free Galaxy Watch Active 2

Florin Troaca
by Florin Troaca
Jul 26, 2020, 11:10 AM
Deal: Buy a discounted Samsung Galaxy S20 5G, get a free Galaxy Watch Active 2
If you're planning to purchase a Samsung Galaxy S20 phone without being tied to any particular carrier, you may want to know that Microsoft currently has a very attractive deal involving all US-specific S20 models.

When you buy your Galaxy S20 from Microsoft, you're getting an instant price discount and a free Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2, no trade-in required. You can choose between the 40mm variant of the watch (normally priced at $279) and the 44mm variant (normally $299), and pay $0 regardless of what you pick.

At this moment, Microsoft is selling the Galaxy S20 for $849.99 instead of  $999.99, the Galaxy S20+ for $999.99 instead of $1,199.99, and the Galaxy S20 Ultra for $1,249.99 instead of $1,399.99.

In case you're wondering, all Samsung Galaxy S20 smartphones available at Microsoft are unlocked and can be used on any US mobile carrier.

Buy the Galaxy S20 here at Microsoft 


Buy the Galaxy S20+ here at Microsoft


Buy the Galaxy S20 Ultra here at Microsoft


As you may already know, all three Galaxy S20 models sold in the US feature 5G connectivity. So, thanks to Microsoft, you can now buy yourself a high-end 5G handset starting at $849.99 and get a nice smartwatch for free in the process.
 
According to Microsoft, its Samsung Galaxy S20 series deals are valid until the end of the month (July 31) or while supplies last. Another thing to note is that these deals are available only online - visit the links above to learn more or to place an order right away.

Related phones

Galaxy S20
Samsung Galaxy S20 View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.1
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.7
 Based on 3 Reviews
Galaxy S20 on
  • Display 6.2 inches
    3200 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
    12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI
Galaxy S20+
Samsung Galaxy S20+ View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.1
 Read Full Review
$1200 Samsung Galaxy S20+ on
  • Display 6.7 inches
    3200 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Quad camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
    12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI
Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

8.9
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.5
 Based on 8 Reviews
$1150 Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G on
$1050 Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G on
  • Display 6.9 inches
    3200 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 108 MP (Quad camera)
    40 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
    12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

Popular stories
Amazon's all-new Fire HD 8 tablet is heavily discounted right now
Popular stories
Best Buy kicks off summer sale, here are the best Apple deals
Popular stories
The LG Stylo 6 costs just $120 at Verizon (terms and conditions apply)
Popular stories
Amazon massively drops price on Echo Dot (3rd Gen) / Music Unlimited bundle
Popular stories
Apple discounts several Beats headphones for a limited time
Popular stories
Save up to $350 on the Apple iPad Pro (2018) at Woot

Popular stories

Popular stories
Possible iPhone 12/Pro 5G and Apple Watch Series 6 pre-order and shipment dates leak
Popular stories
The gorgeous Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G has leaked for the first time
Popular stories
Behold the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G in Mystic Bronze and a full 360 tour
Popular stories
Massive Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G leak reveals full specs and renders
Popular stories
First 5G Galaxy S21 (S30) series details leak ahead of Galaxy Note 20 debut
Popular stories
Here's how much Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra 5G could cost in the US

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless