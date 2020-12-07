The Samsung Galaxy S10+ is an awesome bargain for a limited time

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





But that's precisely what we're going to do today, urging you to at least consider the factory unlocked Galaxy S10+ if you're in the market for a powerful and handsome new Android handset on a relatively tight budget this holiday season.



By the way, Amazon is explicitly vowing to deliver the deeply discounted 128GB S10 Plus in your favorite paint job before Christmas if you order it by the end of the day at $300 less than the phone's usual price of $849.99. We're talking black, white, pink, and blue hues, each model of which is obviously fully compatible with all major (and minor) US carriers, including Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T.



Keep in mind that this is a 4G LTE-only device equipped with a blazing fast Snapdragon 855 processor, as well as a generous 8 gigs of RAM and a hefty 4,100mAh battery supporting 15W wired and Keep in mind that this is a 4G LTE-only device equipped with a blazing fast Snapdragon 855 processor, as well as a generous 8 gigs of RAM and a hefty 4,100mAh battery supporting 15W wired and wireless charging technology. Made from a premium combination of glass and metal, the Samsung Galaxy S10+ is slightly slower than the 2020-released Galaxy S20 and S20 FE , for instance, both of which come powered by a newer state-of-the-art Snapdragon 865 SoC.



But that 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with a top-notch resolution of 3040 x 1440 pixels is an absolute marvel, even though the handset's somewhat advanced age means that the refresh rate is stuck at an old fashioned 60Hz value. The S10+ also comes with an old fashioned double hole punch housing two front-facing cameras, as well as a reasonably capable and versatile triple rear-facing shooter system consisting of a 12MP primary sensor, 12MP telephoto lens, and 16MP ultra-wide-angle snapper.



Digital hoarders will be happy to know they get both a microSD card slot and the same aforementioned $300 discount available for 512GB and 1TB storage variants normally priced at $1,100 and $1,450 respectively. Granted, those configurations still feel pretty steep, even when you consider the outstanding 12GB RAM count of the costliest version.