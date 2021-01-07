If you hurry, you can get a 512GB Samsung Galaxy S10+ at an unbeatable price
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Naturally, the Snapdragon 855 powerhouse is no longer worth that much, let alone its "regular" price of $1,100, but at five Benjamins, it's difficult to find a better-looking, better-equipped Android smartphone in the US right now.
Granted, the Galaxy S10+ comes without 5G support, but its stunning Dynamic AMOLED display sporting a resolution of 3040 x 1440 pixels and its reasonably large 4,100mAh battery seem more than enough to offset that shortcoming, especially when you consider the poor overall state of the nation's mobile 5G landscape.
On top of everything, you should also keep in mind that Ceramic White is more than just a coat of paint. That's right, both the back and the frame of the undeniably beautiful Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus are made from an actual ceramic material, unlike the cheap plastic used on the "standard" Galaxy Note 20, for instance.
Bundled with both a wall charger and a basic pair of AKG-tuned headphones, the S10+ is likely to run Android 10 on the software side of things out of the box, but it shouldn't take long for Samsung to deliver an over-the-air Android 11 update stateside after kicking off its global rollout just yesterday.