Reserve the next Galaxy S21 and get free credit!

 View

Reserve the next Galaxy S21 and get free credit!

 View
Samsung Android Deals

If you hurry, you can get a 512GB Samsung Galaxy S10+ at an unbeatable price

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Jan 07, 2021, 3:14 AM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
If you hurry, you can get a 512GB Samsung Galaxy S10+ at an unbeatable price
Commercially released almost two whole years ago, the Galaxy S10+ is obviously nowhere near as powerful as 2020's S20+ and S20 Ultra giants, let alone the fast-approaching Galaxy S21 trio. But the 6.4-inch handset is not entirely undesirable either, at least for the time being and at the right price.

While it pretty much goes without saying that we would never recommend paying Samsung a whopping $1,150 for a 1TB storage variant of the S10 Plus in 2021, Newegg has a 512 gig configuration on sale at a virtually irresistible price today only.

The unlocked Ceramic White phone, which also packs a fairly generous 8 gigs of memory in addition to the hefty aforementioned local digital hoarding room, can be yours at a measly $499.99, presumably with a full 1-year warranty included. In case you're wondering, the same exact model in the same exact color currently costs more than 800 bucks on Amazon.

Naturally, the Snapdragon 855 powerhouse is no longer worth that much, let alone its "regular" price of $1,100, but at five Benjamins, it's difficult to find a better-looking, better-equipped Android smartphone in the US right now. 

Granted, the Galaxy S10+ comes without 5G support, but its stunning Dynamic AMOLED display sporting a resolution of 3040 x 1440 pixels and its reasonably large 4,100mAh battery seem more than enough to offset that shortcoming, especially when you consider the poor overall state of the nation's mobile 5G landscape.

On top of everything, you should also keep in mind that Ceramic White is more than just a coat of paint. That's right, both the back and the frame of the undeniably beautiful Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus are made from an actual ceramic material, unlike the cheap plastic used on the "standard" Galaxy Note 20, for instance.

Bundled with both a wall charger and a basic pair of AKG-tuned headphones, the S10+ is likely to run Android 10 on the software side of things out of the box, but it shouldn't take long for Samsung to deliver an over-the-air Android 11 update stateside after kicking off its global rollout just yesterday.

Related phones

Galaxy S10+
Samsung Galaxy S10+ View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.4
 Based on 7 Reviews
55%off $500 Special Newegg $509 Amazon
  • Display 6.4 inches 3040 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4100 mAh
  • OS Android 10 Samsung One UI

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

Popular stories
Discovery+ launches in the US, here is how to claim a free year through Verizon
Popular stories
The holidays are over, but the killer OnePlus 8T deals keep on coming
Popular stories
The best Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G and Note 20 deals
Popular stories
Best iPad deals at Best Buy, Amazon, Verizon and more
Popular stories
Apple's Beats Powerbeats Pro true wireless earbuds are again on sale at a crazy low price
Popular stories
Here's how you can get a Samsung Galaxy S20-series phone at a whopping $500 off

Popular stories

Popular stories
Motorola's budget Moto G Power (2021) and Moto G Play (2021) have leaked
Popular stories
Motorola looks to start 2021 on a strong note with an affordable flagship and a low-tier 5G phone
Popular stories
Is the Pixel 5 worth buying in 2021?
Popular stories
The nearly $600 Xiaomi Mi 11 flagship costs the same to make as the iPhone 12
Popular stories
Steve Jobs had it right. Adobe ends support for Flash
Popular stories
S Pen might not be the only thing Galaxy S21 series borrows from the Galaxy Note 20

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless