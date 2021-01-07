If you hurry, you can get a 512GB Samsung Galaxy S10+ at an unbeatable price

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





While it pretty much goes without saying that we would never recommend paying Samsung a whopping $1,150 for a 1TB storage variant of the S10 Plus in 2021, Newegg has a 512 gig configuration on sale at a virtually irresistible price today only.





The unlocked Ceramic White phone, which also packs a fairly generous 8 gigs of memory in addition to the hefty aforementioned local digital hoarding room, can be yours at a measly $499.99, presumably with a full 1-year warranty included. In case you're wondering, the same exact model in the same exact color currently costs more than 800 bucks on Amazon.





Naturally, the Snapdragon 855 powerhouse is no longer worth that much, let alone its "regular" price of $1,100, but at five Benjamins, it's difficult to find a better-looking, better-equipped Android smartphone in the US right now.









On top of everything, you should also keep in mind that Ceramic White is more than just a coat of paint. That's right, both the back and the frame of the undeniably beautiful Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus are made from an actual ceramic material, unlike the cheap plastic used on the "standard" Galaxy Note 20 , for instance.





Bundled with both a wall charger and a basic pair of AKG-tuned headphones, the S10+ is likely to run Android 10 on the software side of things out of the box, but it shouldn't take long for Samsung to deliver an over-the-air Android 11 update stateside after kicking off its global rollout just yesterday



