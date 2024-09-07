30% discount on Google Pixel 7a!
Samsung Galaxy Ring will get smarter with SmartThings home routines integration

Image of the Samsung Galaxy Ring displayed on screen at the Unpacked event
The upcoming Samsung Galaxy Ring is set to receive a new feature that will seamlessly integrate it with your smart home environment. This integration will allow the Galaxy Ring to trigger SmartThings routines based on sleep tracking data.

Imagine this: once the Galaxy Ring detects that you've fallen asleep, it can automatically turn off the lights, adjust the thermostat to a comfortable sleeping temperature, or even start your robot vacuum for a silent cleaning session while you rest. This hands-free automation not only adds convenience but also fosters a more conducive environment for a restful night's sleep.

This new feature was recently showcased at Samsung's IFA 2024 booth, offering a glimpse into the future of the Galaxy Ring. Attendees could interact with a large model of the Galaxy Ring, waving their hand over it to activate a pre-set nighttime SmartThings routine. While the demo relied on a physical gesture, the actual implementation will leverage the Galaxy Ring's advanced sleep tracking capabilities to trigger routines automatically.



This SmartThings integration represents a significant step forward for the Galaxy Ring, addressing initial concerns about its limited feature set. While the device received mostly positive reviews for its overall performance, some users felt it lacked a certain level of completeness. However, this new addition showcases Samsung's commitment to enhancing the Galaxy Ring's functionality and expanding its potential use cases.

Beyond simple convenience, the sleep-activated SmartThings routines also highlight the Galaxy Ring's potential as a holistic health and wellness tool. By automating aspects of your sleep environment, the Galaxy Ring can contribute to a more consistent and restful sleep pattern, promoting overall well-being. It's a subtle yet impactful way technology can seamlessly integrate into our lives, working behind the scenes to support our health goals.

While the exact rollout date for this Galaxy Ring/SmartThings integration remains unknown, it's an encouraging development for both current and prospective Galaxy Ring users. It paints a picture of a future where the Galaxy Ring serves as a central hub for not only tracking your health data, but also controlling and automating your smart home environment for a more connected and convenient lifestyle.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.webp
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

