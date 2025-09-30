Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Samsung's Galaxy Ring is facing a growing problem you won't like

What started as one swollen battery case is now becoming a wave of reports — Galaxy Ring owners are sounding the alarm about draining batteries.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung's Galaxy Ring is facing a growing problem you won't like
Recently, we heard about a concerning incident involving a swollen Galaxy Ring that had to be removed from a user's finger in the hospital. Now, reports about other Galaxy Ring problems and issues are flooding the internet

Users report battery issues with Galaxy Ring 


A growing number of people online are now reporting battery issues with Samsung's Galaxy Ring. The case we mentioned above about the swollen Galaxy Ring is related to the battery as well, as the battery was swollen, but less extreme cases are also appearing online right now. 

Frustrated users have taken to Reddit and Samsung's forums to report declining battery life in recent weeks and months. According to affected users, the Galaxy Ring initially lasted nearly a week on a single charge, but is now struggling to stay powered for a single day... 


Some people seem to observe that the battery of the Galaxy Ring is now draining faster and faster, and some users report that the case doesn't hold a charge either. 

Some users say the Galaxy Ring loses around 1% of battery every two minutes. Another user claims that within a month, their Galaxy Ring has gone from lasting five days to under four hours. 

Some users have filed claims under warranty. Reportedly, Samsung is attributing the issue to a battery defect in one case, and some users are getting replacement rings or refunds. However, some people report struggling with Samsung support before getting their replacement or refund, which is definitely a hassle. 

Samsung is aware of the reports


Samsung has responded to the complaints people shared on its community forums. The South Korean company has directed affected users to troubleshooting steps, error reporting, and authorized service centers. 

Have you ever had a wearable fail on you because of the battery?

Vote View Result

Unfortunately, though, the reports of sudden battery drain and premature failures are mounting. There are also safety concerns mounting now that we've heard this frankly harrowing story of the Galaxy Ring swelling and being unable to be removed from a user's finger. 

Recommended Stories

Galaxy Ring: too many things going wrong? 


The Galaxy Ring is a nice fitness tracker; however, all these concerns and mounting issues could potentially have some people reconsider buying it. Yes, the case of the battery swelling is a rare occurrence, but the battery life being ruined that quickly is a real issue, and reports about it are increasing in number. 

So for now, I'd reckon it's good to wait and see where things go rather than jump into buying a Galaxy Ring just now. Hopefully, Samsung gives more explanations about the issues Samsung fans are facing. 

I am a person who values battery life probably the most in tech, as I can get pretty annoyed at having to charge a device too often (for some reason). So, the battery life being affected on the Galaxy Ring would be a serious no-no in my book. 

Having to charge too many devices too often could be seriously annoying, and I doubt that people are just rocking a Galaxy Ring without a phone, earbuds, laptops, and other devices that need charging. 

Samsung&#039;s Galaxy Ring is facing a growing problem you won&#039;t like

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! "Iconic Phones" is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!

"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!

LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE

50% Off Visible+ Pro Annual Plan

Just bring your number and any iPhone – code ILUVIPHONE


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.webp
Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.
Read the latest from Iskra Petrova
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Telegram founder allegedly offered an easier time in court in exchange for censorship

by Abdullah Asim • 3

Galaxy Ring gets stuck to its owner’s finger because of a swollen battery

by Ilia Temelkov • 1

Motorola teases a new thin smartphone for an October release, but there’s a catch

by Ilia Temelkov • 4
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Apple CEO Tim Cook addresses iPhone 17 launch in companywide memo
Apple CEO Tim Cook addresses iPhone 17 launch in companywide memo
Apple now has an AI app like ChatGPT, with all of the same functionality
Apple now has an AI app like ChatGPT, with all of the same functionality
T-Mobile customers are spending hours trying to do something that should take minutes
T-Mobile customers are spending hours trying to do something that should take minutes
T-Mobile will be giving out something that every smartphone user needs for free today
T-Mobile will be giving out something that every smartphone user needs for free today
T-Mobile customers may not like the direction the new CEO will take
T-Mobile customers may not like the direction the new CEO will take
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra’s iPhone-like design means the S Pen is changing too
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra’s iPhone-like design means the S Pen is changing too

Latest News

Apple CEO Tim Cook addresses iPhone 17 launch in companywide memo
Apple CEO Tim Cook addresses iPhone 17 launch in companywide memo
Google will make a key change to Pixel to help users access an accessibility feature faster
Google will make a key change to Pixel to help users access an accessibility feature faster
Google's Pixel Watch 3 is an unbeatable steal at its amazing new discounts
Google's Pixel Watch 3 is an unbeatable steal at its amazing new discounts
Today (and only today) is the day to get the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024)
Today (and only today) is the day to get the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024)
The 2025 Pixel Buds Pro 2 hit their best price on Amazon ahead of Prime Day
The 2025 Pixel Buds Pro 2 hit their best price on Amazon ahead of Prime Day
The Soundcore Boom 3i is an incredible choice at 29% off on Amazon
The Soundcore Boom 3i is an incredible choice at 29% off on Amazon
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless