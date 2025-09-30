Samsung's Galaxy Ring is facing a growing problem you won't like
What started as one swollen battery case is now becoming a wave of reports — Galaxy Ring owners are sounding the alarm about draining batteries.
Recently, we heard about a concerning incident involving a swollen Galaxy Ring that had to be removed from a user's finger in the hospital. Now, reports about other Galaxy Ring problems and issues are flooding the internet.
Some users say the Galaxy Ring loses around 1% of battery every two minutes. Another user claims that within a month, their Galaxy Ring has gone from lasting five days to under four hours.
Users report battery issues with Galaxy Ring
A growing number of people online are now reporting battery issues with Samsung's Galaxy Ring. The case we mentioned above about the swollen Galaxy Ring is related to the battery as well, as the battery was swollen, but less extreme cases are also appearing online right now.
Frustrated users have taken to Reddit and Samsung's forums to report declining battery life in recent weeks and months. According to affected users, the Galaxy Ring initially lasted nearly a week on a single charge, but is now struggling to stay powered for a single day...
The Galaxy Ring. | Image Credit - PhoneArena
Some people seem to observe that the battery of the Galaxy Ring is now draining faster and faster, and some users report that the case doesn't hold a charge either.
Some users have filed claims under warranty. Reportedly, Samsung is attributing the issue to a battery defect in one case, and some users are getting replacement rings or refunds. However, some people report struggling with Samsung support before getting their replacement or refund, which is definitely a hassle.
Samsung is aware of the reports
Samsung has responded to the complaints people shared on its community forums. The South Korean company has directed affected users to troubleshooting steps, error reporting, and authorized service centers.
Unfortunately, though, the reports of sudden battery drain and premature failures are mounting. There are also safety concerns mounting now that we've heard this frankly harrowing story of the Galaxy Ring swelling and being unable to be removed from a user's finger.
Galaxy Ring: too many things going wrong?
The Galaxy Ring is a nice fitness tracker; however, all these concerns and mounting issues could potentially have some people reconsider buying it. Yes, the case of the battery swelling is a rare occurrence, but the battery life being ruined that quickly is a real issue, and reports about it are increasing in number.
So for now, I'd reckon it's good to wait and see where things go rather than jump into buying a Galaxy Ring just now. Hopefully, Samsung gives more explanations about the issues Samsung fans are facing.
I am a person who values battery life probably the most in tech, as I can get pretty annoyed at having to charge a device too often (for some reason). So, the battery life being affected on the Galaxy Ring would be a serious no-no in my book.
Having to charge too many devices too often could be seriously annoying, and I doubt that people are just rocking a Galaxy Ring without a phone, earbuds, laptops, and other devices that need charging.
