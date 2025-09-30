Samsung's Galaxy Ring is facing a growing problem you won't like

Galaxy Ring

Users report battery issues with Galaxy Ring

Galaxy Ring initially lasted nearly a week on a single charge, but is now struggling to stay powered for a single day... Frustrated users have taken to Reddit and Samsung's forums to report declining battery life in recent weeks and months. According to affected users, theinitially lasted nearly a week on a single charge, but is now struggling to stay powered for a single day...





Samsung is aware of the reports

Samsung has responded to the complaints people shared on its community forums. The South Korean company has directed affected users to troubleshooting steps, error reporting, and authorized service centers.





Have you ever had a wearable fail on you because of the battery? Yes, more than once Yes, but only once Not yet Never owned a wearable Yes, more than once 25% Yes, but only once 0% Not yet 25% Never owned a wearable 50%

Galaxy Ring: too many things going wrong?

Having to charge too many devices too often could be seriously annoying, and I doubt that people are just rocking a Galaxy Ring without a phone, earbuds, laptops, and other devices that need charging.







