Samsung keeps it random with the Quantum 2 smartphone

Mariyan Slavov
By Mariyan Slavov
Apr 13, 2021, 4:13 AM
Samsung keeps it random with the Quantum 2 smartphone
One year ago, Samsung announced the inception of the Galaxy A Quantum — the first smartphone with a built-in quantum random number generator. This niche device was released in South Korea, and then quickly forgotten.

Samsung however seems keen to keep things random with a successor — the Galaxy Quantum 2. The phone features some cool specs but the main act is a quantum chip, custom build by ID Quantique.

What is a quantum random number generator (QRNG)?


Generally speaking, QNRGs are a wide variety of devices that can produce truly randomized sequences of numbers. The chip in the Quantum 2 smartphones uses photons and a CMOS sensor to do its magic.


An LED source of light beams photons to the CMOS sensor. The number of photons detected within a certain sensor area for a certain time is unpredictable, according to the laws of physics. And there's your random number generator.

What are the practical uses of random number generators?


Cryptography and security. The ability to generate a truly randomized sequence of numbers on the device itself makes it bulletproof against attacks. It’s not just a gimmick, too. There are a bunch of applications that can use this type of security, including user identification, mobile payment, and more.

What’s even more promising is that the QNRG chip can facilitate the Android Keystore APIs, which should open the technology to developers, potentially resulting in more apps that support quantum cryptography.

Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2 specs


The Quantum 2 features some high-end specifications, including a 6.7-inch 120Hz OLED display and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset. There’s a triple camera system on the back with a 64MP main sensor.

The Galaxy Quantum 2 is launching in South Korea on April 23 but there are some rumors that the phone could arrive in other parts of the world under the Galaxy A82 5G name.

