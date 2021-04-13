Samsung keeps it random with the Quantum 2 smartphone

What is a quantum random number generator (QRNG)?







An LED source of light beams photons to the CMOS sensor. The number of photons detected within a certain sensor area for a certain time is unpredictable, according to the laws of physics. And there's your random number generator.



What are the practical uses of random number generators?

Cryptography and security. The ability to generate a truly randomized sequence of numbers on the device itself makes it bulletproof against attacks. It’s not just a gimmick, too. There are a bunch of applications that can use this type of security, including user identification, mobile payment, and more.



What’s even more promising is that the QNRG chip can facilitate the Android Keystore APIs, which should open the technology to developers, potentially resulting in more apps that support quantum cryptography.



Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2 specs

The Quantum 2 features some high-end specifications, including a 6.7-inch 120Hz OLED display and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset. There’s a triple camera system on the back with a 64MP main sensor.



The Galaxy Quantum 2 is launching in South Korea on April 23 but there are some rumors that the phone could arrive in other parts of the world under the Galaxy A82 5G name.