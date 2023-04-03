Another trio of Samsung Galaxy phones is getting the One UI 5.1 update
1
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung continues to bring more mid- and entry-end smartphones up to the same level as its flagships, software-wise. The new One UI 5.1 update is now available for a trio of Galaxy smartphones in India, Latin America, and parts of Europe.
SamMobile has multiple reports about the Galaxy M32 and Galaxy F62, some of Samsung’s affordable smartphones available in India, as well as the Galaxy A04s, all receiving the highly-anticipated update as we speak.
All three updates come with a security patch, alongside many of the new features and improvements that One UI 5.1 is supposed to bring. For tech-savvies, here is what you should be looking for if you’re rocking any of the three smartphones as your daily driver and live in India or one of the countries in Latin America where the update has been spotted.
Next in line we have the Samsung Galaxy A04s, which now getting the One UI 5.1 update in select European countries. The update is rolling out as firmware version A047FXXU2CWBH and includes the March security patch.
Except for the Galaxy F62, which is only available in India, the other two phones should be getting the One UI 5.1 update in more countries over the next few weeks.
SamMobile has multiple reports about the Galaxy M32 and Galaxy F62, some of Samsung’s affordable smartphones available in India, as well as the Galaxy A04s, all receiving the highly-anticipated update as we speak.
All three updates come with a security patch, alongside many of the new features and improvements that One UI 5.1 is supposed to bring. For tech-savvies, here is what you should be looking for if you’re rocking any of the three smartphones as your daily driver and live in India or one of the countries in Latin America where the update has been spotted.
First off, the Galaxy M32 is getting the One UI 5.1 update in India with firmware version M325FXXU5DWC1 and includes the February security patch. On the other hand, Galaxy M32 owners in Latin America are getting the same update, but with a different firmware version (M325FVXXS5CWC1) and a newer March security patch.
Next in line we have the Samsung Galaxy A04s, which now getting the One UI 5.1 update in select European countries. The update is rolling out as firmware version A047FXXU2CWBH and includes the March security patch.
Last but not least, Samsung Galaxy F62 is now receiving One UI 5.1 in India. If you own this phone, you should be looking for an update with firmware version E625FDDU3CWB4. Just like the other two phones, this one is getting the March security patch, which is one of the latest released by Google.
Except for the Galaxy F62, which is only available in India, the other two phones should be getting the One UI 5.1 update in more countries over the next few weeks.
Things that are NOT allowed: