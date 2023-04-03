Another trio of Samsung Galaxy phones is getting the One UI 5.1 update

Save $299 on the Galaxy A54 at Samsung! Get the new Samsung Galaxy A54 midranger with up to $250 off and a trade-in, paired with the Galaxy Buds Live earphones at only $49.99 on top of it. $350 off (78%) Trade-in Gift $100 $449 99 Pre-order at Samsung



All three updates come with a security patch, alongside many of the new features and improvements that One UI 5.1 is supposed to bring. For tech-savvies, here is what you should be looking for if you’re rocking any of the three smartphones as your daily driver and live in India or one of the countries in Latin America where the update has been spotted.



First off, the Galaxy M32 is getting the One UI 5.1 update in India with firmware version M325FXXU5DWC1 and includes the February security patch. On the other hand, Galaxy M32 owners in Latin America are getting the same update, but with a different firmware version (M325FVXXS5CWC1) and a newer March security patch.



Next in line we have the Samsung Galaxy A04s, which now getting the One UI 5.1 update in select European countries. The update is rolling out as firmware version A047FXXU2CWBH and includes the March security patch.



Last but not least, Samsung Galaxy F62 is now receiving One UI 5.1 in India. If you own this phone, you should be looking for an update with firmware version E625FDDU3CWB4. Just like the other two phones, this one is getting the March security patch, which is one of the latest released by Google.



Except for the Galaxy F62, which is only available in India, the other two phones should be getting the One UI 5.1 update in more countries over the next few weeks.