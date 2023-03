Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE finally gets its promised One UI 5.1 update

Camera and Gallery

Quickly change the color tone for selfies

More powerful search

Enhanced image remastering

Create a shared family album

Revamped info display

Multitasking

Easily minimize or switch to full screen

Access your most used apps in split screen

Improved multitasking in DeX

Modes and Routines

Change wallpapers based on your mode

More actions for routines

Weather

Quick access to useful information

Hourly precipitation graph

Summary on Weather widget

Samsung Internet

Continue browsing on another device

Improved search

Additional changes

Check the battery level of your devices

Use up to 3 emojis in AR Emoji Camera

Settings suggestions

Spotify suggestions

Choose where to save screenshots and screen recordings

Samsung has been doing a good job at providing its customers with the latest Android updates in general, but the Galaxy Tab S7 FE users are one of the few exceptions. After delivering the One UI 5.1 update to most of its flagships at the beginning of the year, Samsung promised to bring it to many more devices in the following months.The Galaxy Tab S7 FE was supposed to receive the One UI 5.1 update sometime in February, but that wasn’t quite correct. Thankfully, the South Korean company only delayed the release by a month, although some users might have to wait a bit longer because these rollouts are usually delivered in waves.According to SamMobile , the One UI 5.1 update for the Galaxy Tab S7 FE is now available in several European countries. Specifically, the international 5G version (SM-T736B) of the tablet is eligible for the update.This is a pretty massive update that weighs in at 1.2GB, so make sure you have enough space to download it. As per the official changelog, the update brings important new features and improvements to many aspects of the tablet, including camera, gallery, apps, and widgets. The February 2023 security patch is included in the update too.As mentioned earlier, the update might not be available for many Galaxy Tab S7 FE users right now, but it shouldn’t take long to expand globally, so be patient if you’re not seeing it on your tablet yet.