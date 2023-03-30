Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE finally gets its promised One UI 5.1 update
Samsung has been doing a good job at providing its customers with the latest Android updates in general, but the Galaxy Tab S7 FE users are one of the few exceptions. After delivering the One UI 5.1 update to most of its flagships at the beginning of the year, Samsung promised to bring it to many more devices in the following months.
According to SamMobile, the One UI 5.1 update for the Galaxy Tab S7 FE is now available in several European countries. Specifically, the international 5G version (SM-T736B) of the tablet is eligible for the update.
As mentioned earlier, the update might not be available for many Galaxy Tab S7 FE users right now, but it shouldn’t take long to expand globally, so be patient if you’re not seeing it on your tablet yet.
The Galaxy Tab S7 FE was supposed to receive the One UI 5.1 update sometime in February, but that wasn’t quite correct. Thankfully, the South Korean company only delayed the release by a month, although some users might have to wait a bit longer because these rollouts are usually delivered in waves.
This is a pretty massive update that weighs in at 1.2GB, so make sure you have enough space to download it. As per the official changelog, the update brings important new features and improvements to many aspects of the tablet, including camera, gallery, apps, and widgets. The February 2023 security patch is included in the update too.
Camera and Gallery
- Quickly change the color tone for selfies
- More powerful search
- Enhanced image remastering
- Create a shared family album
- Revamped info display
Multitasking
- Easily minimize or switch to full screen
- Access your most used apps in split screen
- Improved multitasking in DeX
Modes and Routines
- Change wallpapers based on your mode
- More actions for routines
Weather
- Quick access to useful information
- Hourly precipitation graph
- Summary on Weather widget
Samsung Internet
- Continue browsing on another device
- Improved search
Additional changes
- Check the battery level of your devices
- Use up to 3 emojis in AR Emoji Camera
- Settings suggestions
- Spotify suggestions
- Choose where to save screenshots and screen recordings
