Jul 24, Wed, 8:00 CDT
Samsung optimizes the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6 for Dark and Darker Mobile game

Samsung optimizes the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6 for Dark and Darker Mobile game
The controversial Dark and Darker game is about to tap into a bigger audience with the launch of the mobile version of the game. The upcoming multiplayer dark fantasy video game developed by South Korean Ironmace is now available in early access on PC.

Last year, South Korean video game publisher KRAFTON announced it has acquired exclusive global rights to develop a mobile version of Dark and Darker. The game hasn’t been released yet, but a beta is now running on both Android and iOS platforms.

Today, Samsung announced that it has teamed up with KRAFTON to optimize the gaming experience of those playing Dark and Darker Mobile on its latest Galaxy smartphones, including Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6, and Galaxy S24 Ultra.

As per Samsung’s statement, the collaboration involves application of advanced Vulkan and ray-tracing graphics technology, as well as a bunch of optimization work.

In addition, Samsung announced that Dark and Darker Mobile support App Continuity, allowing gameplay to continue even when the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is folded and unfolded.

Last but not least, the South Korean handset maker confirmed that Dark and Darker Mobile players will experience enhanced audio immersion when playing the game on a Galaxy smartphone thanks to Dolby Atmos sound effects support.

Dark and Darker has had a controversial development cycle. Last year, South Korean video game company Nexon complained that Dark and Darker looks very much like on of its games called P3, which was still in development. According to Nexon, its game’s assets were stolen by the same people who were working on it.

Video Thumbnail

The team then quit Nexon and started working on their own game using the assets stolen. That game was launched last year as Dark and Darker and became an instant hit among fans of the extraction games.

The issues between Ironmace and Nexon went even further, as the police raided the former’s office in South Korea in search of evidence. Meanwhile, Nexon filed a copyright infringement lawsuit against Ironmace in the US, but the American court case was dismissed back in August.

Starting on June 7, 2024, Dark and Darker is available on Steam as free-to-play, although players are encouraged to unlock the “premium” version of the game to benefit from all the game’s features.
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

