A 2017 Samsung smartphone is receiving a new software update

SamMobile 2017's Samsung Galaxy Note FE is now receiving a new update,reports.



It's basically a It's basically a refurbished version of the ill-fated Galaxy Note 7 that was recalled after battery fires. The Note FE features parts from the unused handsets and has a smaller battery than the Note 7.



It was launched in limited quantities and was quite a hit.



The The Galaxy Note FE came pre-installed with Android 7.1 .1 Nougat and its last operating system update was to Android 9 Pie.



Samsung is now rolling out the April security patch to the device (SM-N935F) in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Thailand, and Vietnam. After the update, the phone will be on firmware version N935FXXS8CUD1.



We don't have our hands on the changelog yet but, roughly speaking, it will fix some vulnerabilities within Android and Samsung’s software.



You can get the update by going to Settings - Software update - Download and install.