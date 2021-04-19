Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

Samsung Android Software updates

A 2017 Samsung smartphone is receiving a new software update

Anam Hamid
By Anam Hamid
Apr 19, 2021, 11:51 AM
A 2017 Samsung smartphone is receiving a new software update
2017's Samsung Galaxy Note FE is now receiving a new update, SamMobile reports.

It's basically a refurbished version of the ill-fated Galaxy Note 7 that was recalled after battery fires. The Note FE features parts from the unused handsets and has a smaller battery than the Note 7.

It was launched in limited quantities and was quite a hit. 

The Galaxy Note FE came pre-installed with Android 7.1.1 Nougat and its last operating system update was to Android 9 Pie.

Samsung is now rolling out the April security patch to the device (SM-N935F) in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Thailand, and Vietnam. After the update, the phone will be on firmware version N935FXXS8CUD1.

We don't have our hands on the changelog yet but, roughly speaking, it will fix some vulnerabilities within Android and Samsung’s software.

You can get the update by going to Settings - Software update - Download and install. 

Samsung has upped its software update game in recent times and a good many of its recent devices, including the Galaxy S21 series, Galaxy S20 series, Galaxy S10 series, Galaxy S8 series, Galaxy Note 20 series, Galaxy Note 10 series, Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Z Flip, and Galaxy A10e are already on the April patch.

Related phones

Galaxy Note Fan Edition
Samsung Galaxy Note Fan Edition View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

8.8

User Score:

9.0
  • Display 5.7 inches 2560 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Single camera) 5 MP front
  • Hardware Samsung Exynos 8 Octa 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 3200 mAh
  • OS Android 9.0 Pie Samsung One UI

