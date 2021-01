The very special Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G is available at a discount on Amazon

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.



Amazon US has shaved $100 off the price of the 128GB variant. Color options include Mystic Bronze, Mystic Gray, and Mystic Green.





The phone feature a 6.7 inches Super AMOLED panel and is underpinned by the Snapdragon 865 Plus. It has a triple camera array with a 12MP wide unit, a 64MP telephoto module, and a 12MP ultrawide sensor, and packs a 4,300mAh battery.

Unlike the Note 20 Ultra, which starts at $1,299, the phone doesn't support a 120Hz refresh rate and it also doesn't offer expandable storage. It also has reinforced polycarbonate (read: plastic) instead of glass on the back.

Sure, these specs don't exactly justify the $999.99 launch price, but with a 10 percent discount which takes the price down to $899.99, it is worth considering. After all, this is still a very powerful phone with great overall camera performance and attractive design.

What really makes the phone special is that it may not get a successor . Samsung is apparently planning to nix the Note series in 2022, and this year, we will likely only see the Note 21 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S21 series is here at last and one of the best things about the new phones is that they are $200 cheaper than their predecessors. The S21 Ultra , which starts at $1,200, is the first S series flagship to support the S Pen. Unfortunately, the handset doesn't have a place to store the stylus, which is sold separately for $40. The price increases to $69.99 if you also want a case for storing the digital pen. If you'd rather not spend north of $1,200 on the S21 Ultra and the add-ons, a discounted Galaxy Note 20 5G is worth a look.