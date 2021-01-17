The very special Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G is available at a discount on Amazon
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Amazon US has shaved $100 off the price of the 128GB variant. Color options include Mystic Bronze, Mystic Gray, and Mystic Green.
The phone feature a 6.7 inches Super AMOLED panel and is underpinned by the Snapdragon 865 Plus. It has a triple camera array with a 12MP wide unit, a 64MP telephoto module, and a 12MP ultrawide sensor, and packs a 4,300mAh battery.
Unlike the Note 20 Ultra, which starts at $1,299, the phone doesn't support a 120Hz refresh rate and it also doesn't offer expandable storage. It also has reinforced polycarbonate (read: plastic) instead of glass on the back.
Sure, these specs don't exactly justify the $999.99 launch price, but with a 10 percent discount which takes the price down to $899.99, it is worth considering. After all, this is still a very powerful phone with great overall camera performance and attractive design.
What really makes the phone special is that it may not get a successor. Samsung is apparently planning to nix the Note series in 2022, and this year, we will likely only see the Note 21 Ultra.