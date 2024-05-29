Samsung Galaxy Messages app crashing? Google Meet may be the culprit

Credit: Samsung





While the root cause of the issue remains unclear, the temporary fix points to a possible conflict between Google Meet and Samsung Messages. It's worth noting that this isn't the first time Google apps have caused issues on Samsung devices. In the past, similar problems have arisen with other Google apps like Android System WebView.For now, Samsung Galaxy users can breathe a sigh of relief knowing there's a way to restore their beloved Messages app. Whether they choose to disable Google Meet or switch to Google Messages, the important thing is that they can once again access their conversations and stay connected with their loved ones.