Samsung’s mid-range Galaxy M13 gets a massive discount on Amazon UK
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Introduced less than a year ago, the Galaxy M13 is one of Samsung’s mid-range smartphones from the lower tier. Although it can’t compete with any of the newer Galaxy A series devices, the M13 can be a great alternative for those looking for a cheap, yet reliable handset.
The unlocked version of Samsung Galaxy M13 sells for £170 and exclusively via Amazon UK. For a limited time, the retailer offers a 25 percent discount on the Galaxy M13, which brings its price below the £130 mark. All three colors – Deep Green, Light Blue, and Orange Copper are getting the same discount, so choose whatever suits you. Since this is an unlocked device, it will work with all carriers in the UK.
The 50-megapixel main camera is accompanied by two additional modules: 5MP ultrawide and 2MP macro. The 5,000 mAh battery is another important perk for those who get this phone, although this has somewhat become the standard for most mid-range handsets these days.
Samsung Galaxy M13 ships with Android 12 on board, but it’s safe to say that it will be upgraded to Android 13. In fact, the phone is eligible for Android 14 too, although that will probably not be available until next year.
As far as the specs go, Galaxy M13’s strong points are probably the massive 50-megapixels main camera and the stunning 6.6-inch Infinity-V FHD+ display. But the rest of the phone’s specifications are totally fine as well, such as the Exynos 850 chipset, 4GB RAM, and 64GB internal memory (expandable with microSD cards).
Other highlights of the phone include a secondary 8-megapixel camera in the front, audio jack port, NFC (Near Field Communication) support, Dolby Atmos and side-mounted fingerprint sensor.
