Samsung Galaxy M05 quietly introduced in India
Up Next:
Samsung Galaxy M05 | Image credit: SamsungWe’ve been reporting about the Galaxy M05, Samsung’s new affordable Android smartphone, since last month. Earlier today, the Galaxy M05 went official in India, but before we go into details, it’s worth mentioning that this is the same phone as the Galaxy A05, and a decent upgrade over the Galaxy M04.
The first important upgrade over the Galaxy M04 is the slightly larger 6.7-inch PLS LCD display, which supports HD+ resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. In comparison, the Galaxy M04 comes with a smaller 6.5-inch PLS LCD display with HD+ resolution.
But the biggest upgrade is the MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, which is a much better piece of hardware than Galaxy M04’s MediaTek Helio P35. That said, the amount of memory remains the same, which is kind of disappointing. The Galaxy M05 comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage (expandable via microSD card).
On the back, the new Galaxy M05 features a dual camera setup that consists of 50-megapixel main and 2-megapixel depth sensors. This is another upgrade over the Galaxy M04, which features a 13MP + 2MP combo camera.
Samsung Galaxy M05 | Images credits: Samsung
Even the 5-megapixel front-facing camera has been upgraded to 8-megapixel. Although both the Galaxy M05 and M04 have similar 5,000 mAh batteries, the former supports 25W wired charging speed, an improvement over the 15W wired charging support of the latter.
On top of that, the Galaxy M05 ships with Android 14 right out of the box and will receive 2 years of Android OS updates and 4 years of security updates.
Unfortunately, the phone only comes in Mint Green color, so if you don’t like this flavor, you’ll be forced to skip it. The Galaxy M05 will be available for purchase through Amazon India, Samsung India and other authorized retailers for just Rs 8,000 ($95 / €85), a decent price considering what the phone has to offer.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: