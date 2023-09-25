Samsung quietly launches the Galaxy A05 and Galaxy A05s
Information about the Galaxy A05 and A05s leaked a few times in September, so if you’ve been following our news feed, you probably know what to expect. Pictures of the affordable smartphones along with details about their specs emerged weeks before Samsung made them official.
Probably starting this month, customers in Malaysia will be among the first to be able to purchase the Galaxy A05 and A05s (via GSMArena). Both phones have been listed on Samsung’s official website, although information like price and availability are still missing.
Visually, the main difference between the two phones is pretty obvious, as the Galaxy A05s features a triple camera system, whereas the Galaxy A05 comes with a dual camera setup.
Other than that, the phones are pretty similar specs-wise, although it’s also worth mentioning that the Galaxy A05s is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor, while the Galaxy A05 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 chip.
The Galaxy A05 and A05s are only available in 6/128GB variants, at least in Malaysia. Both affordable handsets sport 6.7-inch displays, although the Galaxy A05’s panel supports HD+ resolution, whereas the Galaxy A05s’ has better FHD+ resolution.
Obviously, both ship with Android 13 right out of the box and are expected to receive at least two major OS upgrades and a lot more security updates. No word on which other countries will get the Galaxy A05 and A05s, nor when that will happen. Still, judging by their specs, it’s pretty clear that the Galaxy A05s will be the more expensive device.
The Galaxy A05 is available in three different colors – Black, Light Green, and Silver, while the Galaxy A05s can be had in either Black or Light Green.
Samsung Galaxy A05s
As far as the camera goes, both phones feature 50-megapixel main and 2-megapixel depth cameras, but the Galaxy A05s has an additional 2-megapixel macro sensor. Also, both Samsung smartphones are powered by large 5,000 mAh batteries that feature support for 25W charging.
