Your new Garmin Venu 3 Smartwatch is here!
Save $100 on the iPhone 15 and 15 Pro now!
Get all models at Walmart with an AT&T or a Verizon plan.

Samsung quietly launches the Galaxy A05 and Galaxy A05s

Samsung
@cosminvasile
Follow Us
Samsung quietly launches the Galaxy A05 and Galaxy A05s
Information about the Galaxy A05 and A05s leaked a few times in September, so if you’ve been following our news feed, you probably know what to expect. Pictures of the affordable smartphones along with details about their specs emerged weeks before Samsung made them official.

Probably starting this month, customers in Malaysia will be among the first to be able to purchase the Galaxy A05 and A05s (via GSMArena). Both phones have been listed on Samsung’s official website, although information like price and availability are still missing.

The Galaxy A05 is available in three different colors – Black, Light Green, and Silver, while the Galaxy A05s can be had in either Black or Light Green.

Visually, the main difference between the two phones is pretty obvious, as the Galaxy A05s features a triple camera system, whereas the Galaxy A05 comes with a dual camera setup.

Other than that, the phones are pretty similar specs-wise, although it’s also worth mentioning that the Galaxy A05s is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor, while the Galaxy A05 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 chip.



The Galaxy A05 and A05s are only available in 6/128GB variants, at least in Malaysia. Both affordable handsets sport 6.7-inch displays, although the Galaxy A05’s panel supports HD+ resolution, whereas the Galaxy A05s’ has better FHD+ resolution.

As far as the camera goes, both phones feature 50-megapixel main and 2-megapixel depth cameras, but the Galaxy A05s has an additional 2-megapixel macro sensor. Also, both Samsung smartphones are powered by large 5,000 mAh batteries that feature support for 25W charging.

Obviously, both ship with Android 13 right out of the box and are expected to receive at least two major OS upgrades and a lot more security updates. No word on which other countries will get the Galaxy A05 and A05s, nor when that will happen. Still, judging by their specs, it’s pretty clear that the Galaxy A05s will be the more expensive device.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Latest News

Grab a pair of JBL Reflect Mini True NC for 53% off from Amazon and score awesome workout earbuds on the cheap
Grab a pair of JBL Reflect Mini True NC for 53% off from Amazon and score awesome workout earbuds on the cheap
In the UK, the Pixel 8 Pro will allegedly get a price hike (unlike in the US)
In the UK, the Pixel 8 Pro will allegedly get a price hike (unlike in the US)
Samsung stops caring about leaks, showing off the Galaxy S23 FE, Tab S9 FE, and Buds FE
Samsung stops caring about leaks, showing off the Galaxy S23 FE, Tab S9 FE, and Buds FE
iOS 17 might have reset some users’ privacy settings
iOS 17 might have reset some users’ privacy settings
Hot new deal lands the Lenovo Tab M8 (4th Gen) at its best price on Amazon
Hot new deal lands the Lenovo Tab M8 (4th Gen) at its best price on Amazon
Meta adds another highly-requested feature to Threads
Meta adds another highly-requested feature to Threads
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless