Samsung Galaxy M05 is one step closer to launch
Samsung Galaxy M05 | Image credit: MySmartPrixThe Galaxy M05 made headlines a few times in the past, but this is probably the last time we’re reporting on the phone before it actually goes official. One of Samsung’s cheapest smartphones, the Galaxy M05 is expected to be introduced in India very soon.
The folks over at MySmartPrice recently spotted the phone’s support page, which went live earlier this week. Sadly, the support page doesn’t reveal anything about the phone’s specs sheet beyond its model number: SM-M055F/DS.
The only other information about the Galaxy M05 comes by way of various certification entities such as Wi-Fi Alliance and Beauro of Indian Standards (BIS). According to these certification websites, the Galaxy M05 features dual SIM support, as well as 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi.
It’s been nearly two years since Samsung launched a Galaxy M series phone in India. The Galaxy M04 was introduced at the end of 2022, so it’s probably safe to say that the Galaxy M05 will be an improvement.
How much of an improvement though, remains to be seen. Adding better hardware than the Galaxy M04 shouldn’t be that hard considering that the phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 CPU and packs just 4GB RAM (64/128GB storage).
Also, the Galaxy M04 sports a 6.5-inch PLS LCD display with HD+ resolution. On the back, the phone features a dual camera (12MP + 2MP), while in the front there’s a secondary 5-megapixel selfie snapper.
Finally, Samsung Galaxy M04 drains energy from a 5,000 mAh battery with 15W wired charging support. Dual SIM support and microSD card slot for memory expansion are available too.
Although no leaks revealed that Galaxy M05’s potential price yet, but the phone is likely to be available for purchase for around Rs 10,000 ($120 / €108). Stay tuned for more on this one.
