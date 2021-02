Samsung unveils a 7,000mAh phone but you can’t get it

The result is a mid-ranger with a flagship performance, albeit a two-year-old one. As for RAM and storage, the phone comes with 6GB/8GB RAM, 128GB internal storage, and a microSD card slot.The catch? The Samsung Galaxy F62 will be available in India starting from February 22 at a price of around $330. That’s a real shame, though. We need more phones like this one in the West, sporting ample chipsets and huge batteries. It’s a winning combination.Fret not! The US crowd will soon get the awesome mid-range duo - A52 A72 . According to the latest leaks, these phones will come with 90/120Hz displays - a first in this segment.