Samsung unveils a 7,000mAh phone but you can’t get it
The phone has other tricks up its sleeve - namely the Exynos 9825 chipset, previously used in the Galaxy Note 10 lineup. It is a 7nm chipset with two Mongoose M4 CPU cores, two Cortex-A75 CPU cores, four Cortex-A55 CPU cores, and a Mali-G76 MP12 graphics processor.
The result is a mid-ranger with a flagship performance, albeit a two-year-old one. As for RAM and storage, the phone comes with 6GB/8GB RAM, 128GB internal storage, and a microSD card slot.
The catch? The Samsung Galaxy F62 will be available in India starting from February 22 at a price of around $330. That’s a real shame, though. We need more phones like this one in the West, sporting ample chipsets and huge batteries. It’s a winning combination.
Fret not! The US crowd will soon get the awesome mid-range duo - A52/A72. According to the latest leaks, these phones will come with 90/120Hz displays - a first in this segment.
