Samsung Galaxy F14 announced with massive battery, 5G support
Samsung’s Galaxy F series has been selling in India for a while now and it doesn’t seem like the South Korean handset maker plans to tone it down. The most recent addition to Galaxy F series has just been debuted in India and will start selling later this month.
The Galaxy F14 is clearly a mid-end device, but that doesn’t mean that some of its specs aren’t impressive. For starters, Samsung included a really huge 6,000 mAh battery (25W charge speed), something that not many phones have these days, mid-range or not.
As far as the camera goes, Samsung Galaxy F14 comes with a simple dual camera setup: 50MP main and 2MP macro. It’s probably one of the few disappointing aspects about the Galaxy F14. The waterdrop notch on the display houses a 13-megapixel secondary camera so you can take crisp selfies (hopefully).
Naturally, the phone ships with Android 13 (OneUI Core 5.1) on board. Just like many other Samsung mid-end handsets, the Galaxy F14 is expected to receive two Android OS updates and security updated for about four years.
According to Samsung, the Galaxy F14 will be available in three colors: O.M.G. Black, G.O.A.T. Green, and B.A.E. Purple. The phone will start selling on March 30 for INR 12,990 for the 4/128GB model and INR 14,490 for the 6/128GB version. Those who want to be notified when the phone becomes available for purchase can visit Samsung India’s website.
