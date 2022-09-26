 Samsung's adorable Galaxy Buds Live with ANC are a total steal right now - PhoneArena
Samsung's adorable Galaxy Buds Live with ANC are a total steal right now

Samsung's adorable Galaxy Buds Live with ANC are a total steal right now
If you are not an audio buff per se and are looking for affordable, well-rounded true wireless earbuds but want to stay below the $100 mark, Samsung's Galaxy Buds Live, lovingly known as beans, are currently selling for 40 percent off.

The Galaxy Buds Live nail the basics, offering impressive sound quality and great battery life for the price class. These were also the first wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation (ANC) released by Samsung, which kind of makes them special.

Of course, Samsung, and other companies have since released more ANC buds, but most of them are pricier. 

The Buds Live are worth a look not just because they are more affordable, but because even though they might not be as specced out as the best earbuds of 2022, they are still in a league of their own.

They last up to eight hours and the case holds more juice. Their great distinctive design enables a secure fit and they are pretty comfortable to wear. The open-fit design makes them great for people who like to be aware of their surroundings at all times.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live

True Wireless Earbuds | Great sound quality | Long battery life | Charging case
$60 off (40%)
Buy at Amazon

For ease of use, they feature touch controls and you can customize them using Samsung's Galaxy Wearable app.

Biggest of all, the Buds Live deliver accurate and lively audio. There is also a triple microphone setup for clear calls. Wireless and fast charging are also supported.

When the beans were announced in 2020, they retailed for $169, but these days, they can be found for $149.99. Amazon has discounted them by 40 percent, allowing you to save $60, and the new reduced price of $89.99 makes them a no-brainer for those who are seeking compelling sound quality, long battery life, and a stand-out and comfortable design.
