The making of Samsung's Galaxy Buds 3: An interview with team members

Samsung Audio
Samsung's Galaxy Buds 3 series marks a notable departure from its predecessors, featuring a refined design, enhanced audio performance, and a suite of AI-driven features. The development team's recent insights into the design process reveal a meticulous approach to creating a comfortable and technologically advanced product.

Comfort and Functionality


A primary focus during the development of the Galaxy Buds 3 was to ensure optimal comfort for users. By leveraging 3D hearing data and AI, Samsung engineers were able to design a form factor that accommodates a wide range of ear shapes.

While audio quality remains a cornerstone of the Galaxy Buds 3 series, Samsung has also invested significantly in AI-powered features. The earbuds' advanced call quality, achieved through a combination of microphone placement and AI-based noise reduction, ensures clear conversations in noisy environments. Additionally, the integration of Live Translate support in Listening Mode provides a convenient solution for real-time language translation.

Audio Performance and Technology


To deliver exceptional audio performance, the development team conducted extensive research and testing. By studying various speaker types and attending seminars on high-fidelity audio, they were able to refine the sound signature of the Galaxy Buds 3 series. Customizable EQ settings and noise control options further allow users to personalize their listening experience.

The Galaxy Buds 3 series also introduces advanced voice control capabilities, enabling users to seamlessly control music playback, adjust volume, and answer calls without manual input. This hands-free experience is a testament to the potential of AI-powered earbuds, and Samsung's commitment to ongoing innovation suggests that we can expect even more exciting features in future models.

The Impact of Samsung's Galaxy AI Suite



The Galaxy Buds 3 series benefits significantly from Samsung's broader Galaxy AI suite. The ANC feature, now powered by an AI-driven algorithm, offers superior noise cancellation by analyzing sound differences across multiple microphones. Moreover, the integration of interpreter mode allows users to communicate with people in different languages, making the Galaxy Buds 3 a truly versatile accessory.

Samsung's Galaxy Buds 3 series represents a notable advancement in terms of design, sound quality, and AI-powered features. By prioritizing comfort, audio performance, and user experience, Samsung has created a pair of earbuds that not only deliver exceptional sound but also enhance everyday life. As the company continues to explore the possibilities of AI, we can anticipate even more groundbreaking innovations in the realm of wearable technology.
Aleksandar Anastasov Mobile Tech News Journalist
Aleksandar Anastasov

