Samsung just mentioned the unreleased 'Galaxy A82 5G' on its website
The Galaxy A82 5G will receive quarterly updates
As reported by SamMobile, Samsung has mentioned the ‘Galaxy A82 5G’ by name on its official software update tracking site. The device is listed alongside the Galaxy A72 and Galaxy A32 as one of several devices confirmed to receive quarterly updates.
The latter features a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display coupled with a 10-megapixel selfie camera and thin bezels. There’s also a triple-camera setup on the back that’s. led by a 64-megapixel main sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS).
There’s also a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and 5-megapixel macro camera. In terms of video support, the Galaxy Quantum 2/Galaxy A82 5G support 4K at 30fps recording and 1080p at 30/60/240fps.
As for the inside, Qualcomm’s older Snapdragon 855+ chipset is included alongside 128GB of storage and 6GB of RAM. Android 11 and a decent 4,500mAh battery are part of the package too.
